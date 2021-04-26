Robert Arnold Smith

7/28/1960 – 4/11/2021

Robert A. Smith, age 60, was born July 28, 1960, in Mt. Shasta, CA to Richard & Carol Smith. He passed away at his Chester residence after a long illness on Sunday, April 11, 2021. He was raised and educated in Mt. Shasta then received his degree in Radiology. He worked 35 years as an X-ray technician in several north state hospitals, concluding his career at Seneca Hospital in Chester over the past 12 years. Robert loved life and especially enjoyed technology and all of its new developments, music and playing the saxophone. He was an avid outdoorsman, who loved fly fishing, kayaking.

He is survived by his daughter, Amanda Smith of Chester; father, Richard Smith and sister, Patty Morris, both of Mt. Shasta and by several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Private inurnment will be at the Redding Cemetery. Arrangements are by Blair Mortuary, Quincy & Chester.