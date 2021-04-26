Obituaries 

Robert Arnold Smith

Submitted

Robert Arnold Smith

7/28/1960 – 4/11/2021

Robert A. Smith, age 60, was born July 28, 1960, in Mt. Shasta, CA to Richard & Carol Smith. He passed away at his Chester residence after a long illness on Sunday, April 11, 2021. He was raised and educated in Mt. Shasta then received his degree in Radiology. He worked 35 years as an X-ray technician in several north state hospitals, concluding his career at Seneca Hospital in Chester over the past 12 years. Robert loved life and especially enjoyed technology and all of its new developments, music and playing the saxophone. He was an avid outdoorsman, who loved fly fishing, kayaking.

He is survived by his daughter, Amanda Smith of Chester; father, Richard Smith and sister, Patty Morris, both of Mt. Shasta and by several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Private inurnment will be at the Redding Cemetery. Arrangements are by Blair Mortuary, Quincy & Chester.

Related Posts

Eleonora V. Hammill

Submitted

Eleonora V. Hammill 8/27/1930 – 4/14/2021 Eleonora Virginia Hammill, age 90 was born in Winter, WI on August 27, 1930,…

Nancy Ann Fregulia

Submitted

Nancy Ann Fregulia February 13, 1945 – April 17, 2021 Resident of Graeagle, CA Nancy passed away peacefully at home…

Michaele Ross

Editor

Michaele Ross died on her 79th birthday April 7,2021, peacefully in her sleep. Ross, formerly of Graeagle, was residing in…

James Wyndham Evans

submitted

James Wyndham Evans passed away peacefully in his sleep on the evening of April 1, 2021, in Moscow, Idaho. Jim…

Doris C. Walter

Submitted

4/1/1927 – 4/1/2021 Doris C. Walter, age 94, a resident of Chester, passed peacefully at her home on Thursday, April…

Theodore (Ted) George Hoskins

Editor

On Saturday, March 27, 2021, Theodore (Ted) George Hoskins, traveler extraordinaire, left us to explore undiscovered horizons. He was born…