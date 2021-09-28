News 

Rollover crash claims life of 17-year-old Quincy girl

Quincy teens are coping with the death of one of their peers, a 17-year-old Plumas Charter School senior, who was one of two passengers in a vehicle driven by another teen, involved in a rollover crash near Bucks Lake last night, Sept. 27. (The California Highway Patrol has not released the names of those involved, and though Plumas News knows the identity of the deceased, is also not sharing that information.)

According to the CHP, a 17-year-old female was driving a 2004 Honda eastbound on Highway 162, west of Grubbs Cow Camp (which is west of Bucks Lake), at approximately 7:50 p.m. The weather was cool, rainy and foggy.

The driver had two passengers — one seated in the right front (a 20-year-old woman from Oroville), and one seated in the rear of the Honda (the deceased).

The driver applied the brakes to slow for a left-hand curve in the road, and the Honda lost traction due to the wet surface. The vehicle proceeded off the south road edge, traveled down an embankment, struck a boulder, rolled over, and came to rest on its roof.

The driver sustained moderate injuries and the 20-year-old sustained major injuries. Both were initially transported to Plumas District Hospital, and later the 20-year-old was transferred to Renown Medical Center in Reno.

According to the CHP, the cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Bucks Lake Fire, Meadow Valley Fire, Plumas District Hospital, the sheriff’s office and the CHP all responded to the scene. Emergency personnel reached the crash site at approximately 8:50 p.m.

Due to the weather, helicopters were unable to access the area.

At 9:30 p.m. the ambulance was enroute to the hospital transporting the two who were injured, reaching it about 10 p.m.

