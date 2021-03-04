Rotarians read Dr. Seuss at C. Roy Carmichael

By Lauren Westmoreland

C. Roy Carmichael Elementary School Principal Melissa Leal got students excited for the annual celebration of Dr. Seuss’ birthday and Read Across America with a video update on Friday, Feb. 26, reminding students that the school would be participating in a CRC-PTA sponsored Read-A-Thon on Tuesday, March 2.

March 2 was also a dress-up day at school, with all involved turned out in their kookiest costumes in honor of children’s author Dr. Seuss.

The Rotary Club of Portola made an impression on students by arriving at the school fully decked out in Cat in the Hat costumes for a day of celebration and fun reading to kindergartners and first-graders.

Rotary gave each child their own Dr. Seuss book with funds raised in the community.

A week after the read-a-thon, students will be collecting their pledge money from family and friends that sponsored them, with all funds raised from the event going towards the CRC school library for more books.