Rotary and Safeway deliver meals

As has become a decades-old tradition for Thanksgiving, and repeated again for Christmas, Safeway teams up with the Quincy Rotary Club to provide holiday meals to several senior citizens in the Quincy area. The hot turkey dinners, each individually packaged and complemented with a slice of pie, were prepared by Safeway for Rotary members Herschal Beail, John DeSelle, Ray Lewis, Mike Flanigan, Mike Taborski and Jim Boland to deliver Christmas Eve. The recipients’ names and addresses are provided to the service club each year by the Plumas County Senior Nutrition program. Photo submitted