Run for Rescues benefits local pups

By Lauren Westmoreland

[email protected]

High Sierra Animal Rescue is hosting a virtual, nationwide run, walk, and bike event called Run for Rescues.

From Saturday, June 5, through Sunday, June 27, participants will be challenged to complete 22-plus miles as a way of celebrating High Sierra Animal Rescue’s 22 years in operation.

“Our rescue is hosting a virtual run/walk/bike event to raise lifesaving funds for dogs in need,” said HSAR Marketing Manager Abigail Birnbryer. “We have created this family friendly race in order to give people across the nation a chance to come together for a great cause while staying apart.”

High Sierra Animal Rescue hopes that all will join them in raising $5,000 for their homeless dogs. Every ticket sold will directly cause positive impact at the rescue. Each participant is challenged to complete 22 miles in three weeks.

​This is an excellent chance to get outside and get active with family, friends, and of course, the dogs. There are several ways to participate, from walking your dog, riding your bike, and running on your treadmill to hiking on trails or strolling around a park.

“If you want to walk/run/bike a mile a day or really challenge yourself to complete all 22 miles in a weekend, that’s entirely up to you,” Birnbryer explained. “This is a kind and inclusive event, people and dogs of all walks (hah, get it?) of life are welcome.”

High Sierra Animal Rescue would love to see pictures participants take during the challenge. One suggestion is to make T-shirts to represent your family or place of business. HSAR’s goal is for this fundraiser to be a fun way to celebrate the dogs we all love.

Questions, photos, and requests can be sent to 616-1565.

​Tickets

Adult tickets are $35 per person; children under 18 are $15 each.

Tracking miles

Participants are welcome to track their miles whichever way is easiest for them. Most smart phones have step trackers built in or there are free apps available for download, such as MapMyRun. Other options are smart watches, a Fitbit, a treadmill, a trailhead map, or a track.

Completion of event and reporting of miles

Once a participant has finished their challenge, they are asked to please fill out this form to be entered into different prize categories. Prizes for each category are to be announced shortly.

Prize categories

There are a variety of prize categories for this challenge. The first is the completion of 22 miles, and all participants are entered to win this prize when they submit their Google form.

Other categories include Best Picture, Best Dressed, Furthest Distance, Running, and Walking/Hiking/Biking.

For more information, visit https://www.highsierraanimalrescue.org/run-for-rescues. To purchase tickets, visit https://highsierraanimalrescue.networkforgood.com/events/26660-run-for-rescues.

High Sierra Animal Rescue is located at 103 Meadowridge Lane Portola, CA 96122. Hours of Operation are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. HSAR’s front office is temporarily closed to the public. HSAR is open by appointment only for adoptions and boarding.