Run for Rescues fundraiser starts this weekend

Today is National Running Day and High Sierra Animal Rescue (HSAR) is here to encourage everyone to sign up for HSAR’s Run for Rescues 22-mile virtual run/walk/bike event. “Together we have raised over $3,000! Let’s reach our $5,000 goal!” said organizers. “Purchase tickets for your friends/loved ones and challenge them to get outside and enjoy all that this beautiful country has to offer!”

This challenge starts Saturday, June 5 and ends Sunday, June 27. Tickets will be available until June 27. You can read about prizes, categories, and tracking of mileage on the event’s page here, and for those that have already purchased tickets, High Sierra Animal Rescue gives a whole-hearted thank you.