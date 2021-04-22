Business Scene 

SBA funds available to restaurants, other businesses – no repayment if used correctly

Editor

The Quincy Chamber of Commerce alerted its members to the availability of funding from the Small Business Administration to benefit restaurants and other small businesses.

The American Rescue Plan Act established the Restaurant Revitalization Fund to provide funding to help restaurants and other eligible businesses keep their doors open. This program will provide restaurants with funding equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss up to $10 million per business and no more than $5 million per physical location.

Recipients are not required to repay the funding as long as funds are used for eligible uses no later than March 11, 2023. Applications will open soon.

For more information and to prepare an application visit www.sba.gov/restaurants or

(en Espanol: www.sba.gov/restaurantes)

