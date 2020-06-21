School board honors Portola schools’ employees

By Angelina Wilson

Special to Plumas News

Staff from Portola schools joined the Plumas County Office of Education during their online meeting June 16 to recognize retiring faculty members for their achievements in the Plumas Unified School District.

Board President Leslie Edlund, fellow Trustees Joleen Cline, Dave Keller and Dwight Pierson, as well as Clerk of the Board Traci Holt, were present to thank retirees for their service.

Joe Moctezuma, Bilingual Liaison

Portola Junior-Senior High School Principal Sara Sheridan opened with thanks for retiree Joe Moctezuma who has been the bilingual and campus liaison at the high school for eight years.

“Joe’s most valuable asset was the time and energy he spent with our Hispanic community,” Principal Sheridan said. “I don’t know what we are going to do without him.”

Moctezuma was always willing to do anything for students, the principal added, remarking, “He would go on missions to find missing students hiking in the hills behind the school and volunteered last minute to drive our golf team to matches in Chico.”

When it was his turn to speak Moctezuma said, “The last eight ears of high school have been the funnest years of my life.”

Principal Sheridan concluded by stating she would miss the special flair he had for Mondays, dressing in a shirt and Mickey Mouse tie, and said the Portola High community will miss him.

Donn Conn, Head Custodian

Donn Conn was also thanked for his contribution of 18 years as custodian and later head custodian at C. Roy Carmichael Elementary School.

Conn was unable to attend the online meeting of recognition, held by video teleconference, but this did not delay the praise his administrators offered for his long service to the school district.

They acknowledged Conn kept the lights running, made sure the heat was working and was the person who did the unseen work of keeping the school going. Noting his special role, Board Clerk Traci Holt congratulated Conn and said sincerely, “Thank you, Donn, for your years of service.”