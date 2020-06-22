School Board honors retiring employees from Greenville schools

By Angelina Wilson

Special to Plumas News

The Plumas County Office of Education’s Governing Board of Trustees recognized retiring faculty from both Greenville schools during its online meeting June 17.

Leslie Edlund, president of the school board, with fellow Trustees Joleen Cline, Dave Keller, Dwight Pierson and Clerk of the Board Traci Holt recognized three Greenville retirees for over 80 years of service collectively.

Karen Williams

“We wish her well and certainly hope she gets to do what she enjoys — quilting and spending time with her grandchildren,” Greenville Junior-Senior High School Principal Traci Cockerill said as she recognized Karen Williams.

Williams has worked with the Plumas Unified School District for 10 years and been involved at many different levels, including spending most of her teaching career at Greenville Elementary. She spent her last two years at the high school.

Williams’ last subject was math and she said she was always learning herself. According to Principal Cockerill, “Karen really values education.” Cockerill also mentioned that Williams loves to quilt and had sewn custom-made health masks for each staff member at Greenville High when they were allowed to return to campus after the shutdown due to COVID-19.

Judi Yocum

Retiring after 20 years of service, Judi Yocum has worn many different hats including serving as administrative assistant and instructional and PE resource aides at Greenville High.

“Judi Yocum served our students in many different capacities and has been dedicated to her students and fellow colleagues,” Principal Cockerill said. “We hope she is able of spend lots of time with her grandchildren and enjoys her retirement.”

Yocum was unable to attend the online meeting, but Trustee Traci Holt wished her the school board’s very best and thanked her for her years of work.

Dee Price

Dee Price, who was featured in Plumas News on June 17, has worked for PUSD for over 50 years. She was initially offered a teaching position due to her stellar work as a teacher’s aide upon graduating from Greenville High School.

“She was always there to serve our kids” Principal Cockerill said, thank you Dee for so many years of service.