School bus stopped after report of weapon on board

A school bus en route from Meadow Valley to Quincy this morning, Jan. 31, was intercepted by law enforcement after a student reported that another student had a weapon on board. Plumas County Sheriff Todd Johns reported that the call came in about 7:30 a.m. from the bus driver. The weapon turned out to be a pocket knife, which Johns said isn’t unlawful, but is against school district policy.

Plumas Unified School District Superintendent Terry Oestreich, who was immediately notified, reported that the student with the pocket knife was a junior high student at Quincy Junior-Senior High School and was with their parent following the incident.

Sheriff John said that his officer exercised an abundance of caution during the call, in the wake of recent events at Greenville High School when a student was taken into custody for making threats at the school.