School closed from now through Easter break; online or independent study options being considered

Plumas Unified School District Superintendent Terry Oestreich announced this morning that the special board meeting scheduled for today regarding COVID-19 has been canceled and that decisions have been made regarding school closures. On site classes will be canceled through Easter break, April 10, and more information will be shared March 19 regarding online or independent study and food service. Following is her letter:

Good morning,

I appreciate all who have shared thoughts and perspectives over the weekend with our Governing Board and district administration. We care deeply about how the coronavirus is impacting families and their personal and professional lives so your feedback is extremely important to us. Even though Plumas County still has 0 confirmed cases of COVID-19 the

status of what we are hearing from other counties is changing by the hour and new information from our local, regional and state officials are influencing our discussions and decisions. Yesterday’s public conference held by Governor Newsom has influenced decisions that were made on Saturday, March 14th with the release from the Center of Disease Control and Prevention.

Please be assured that we are taking the necessary steps to ensure the safety and well-being of our students, staff and community. As a result, we provide you the following updates:

The Plumas Unified School District Board Meeting will be canceled this evening as we choose to honor non-essential events related to social gathering. A meeting will be scheduled in the near future to discuss multiple topics related to District operations.

School closure Monday, March 16 through Wednesday, March 18th utilizing our built in snow closure days

School closure Thursday, March 19th through Friday, April 3rd.

Spring Break April 6th – 10th

We are committed to working with Plumas County Teachers Association (PCTA) and Classified Schools Employees Association (CSEA) leadership as we consider options for online and independent study options to ensure the continuity of our students’ education. We plan to send out an update regarding this matter by Wednesday, March 19th which will include other related topics such as food service/delivery, etc.

We commit to doing our absolute best with communicating our decisions as we have new information to share. These are unprecedented times we are facing and how we work together will make a difference in the lives of those we serve. Please care for one another as we journey through this difficult time.

On behalf of our Governing Board and district administration, please know we care and are here to assist in any manner possible. Thank you for your ongoing understanding, patience, flexibility and partnerships.