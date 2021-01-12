School district accepting applications for Measure B oversight committee

The Plumas Unified School District is accepting applications for its Measure B Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee.

The committee’s mission is to review expenditures to ensure they are within the scope of the measure and inform the public on the progress of bond-supported school construction projects. This is a Board- approved advisory committee, which meets quarterly.

The committee needs applicants to represent the following:

Business organization representing the business community located within the district

Senior citizens’ organization

Bona fide taxpayers’ organization – VACANCY

Parent or guardian of student currently enrolled in the District – VACANCY

Parent-teacher organization such as Parent Teacher Association or -site council (must also be a parent or guardian of a student currently enrolled in the District

Member of the community at-large

Committee members serve a maximum of three consecutive two-year terms. Interested residents of the district are encouraged to complete and return an application. Bond Oversight Committee applications may be obtained by visiting our website: https://www.pcoe.k12.ca.us/apps/pages/BondOversightCommittee​, the district office located at 50 Church St., Quincy, or by calling 530-283-6500 ext. 5214.

Applications will be accepted until all seats are filled.The Board will approve committee appointments from the pool of applications submitted.