School district adopts 2020-21 calendar, working on 2021-22

The 2020-2021 school calendar has been adopted and now the Plumas Unified School District governing board is working on the 2021-2022 schedule.

Superintendent Terry Oestreich presented the proposed calendar during the Jan. 15 board meeting and it’s scheduled to be brought back for ratification at the February board meeting.

“It’s the same as the 2020-2021 calendar in essence,” Oestreich told the board.

The already adopted calendar has students returning to school Aug. 23, 2020 after the summer break, and the last day of school as June 10, 2021. There is a week-long break at Thanksgiving, two weeks at Christmas and a week for spring break in April.

The weeklong February break has been reduced to a four-day weekend around the presidential holidays.

Calendars are developed in conjunction with the Plumas County Teachers Association.

Included in both calendars are three built-in snow days. In the event that the schools don’t have to close for bad weather, then the days will be taken off in the spring to form three- or four-day weekends.

Oestreich said that by approving both calendars, it affords the opportunity for staff and families to plan ahead.