School district announces postponement of gatherings, out-of-county travel for sports and more

Plumas Unified School District announced this afternoon, March 12, that schools will remain open, but all gatherings should be postponed or canceled at least until the end of March. Superintendent Terry Oestreich said this would include such events as assemblies, science fairs, sports banquets, carnivals, field trips and more. Additionally, all out-of-county travel for sporting and other events is also postponed. Sports teams will be playing against in-county opponents only. “We cleared this through Dr. Satterfield and Andrew Woodruff,” Oestreich said of the county’s public health officer and public health director respectively. Oestreich said that she is anticipating a number of questions and more information will be shared as it becomes available.

Following is the text of the news release: As a result of Governor Newsom’s directive, collaboration this afternoon with Plumas County Public Health, and advice from our state’s public health experts, it has been determined that schools in Plumas County are safe to remain open. However, out of an abundance of caution, we are following the

recommendation that gatherings should be postponed or canceled at least until the end of

March. Plumas County Office of Education and Plumas Unified School District will

suspend all travel out of the District/County for students, and staff, including sporting

events and professional development.

Our decisions are based on safety for students, staff, and our community. We have also discussed and

considered that “non-essential” travel will be used as criteria for making decisions and answering

questions that stakeholders may have. At this time, Public Health officials are not recommending to

close schools and the focus of limiting out of county travel is for the purpose of reducing contact

“between individuals who have come together on a one-time or rare basis and who have very different

travel patterns such as those coming from multiple countries, states or counties.”

We will follow up with additional details as information is presented to us. Thank you for your patience

and support.