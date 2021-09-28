School district reports another positive case

Plumas Unified School District announced a positive case today, Sept. 28, associated with its Portola campuses via an itinerant staff member.

Last night a positive case involving a sixth-grade class at C. Roy Carmichael Elementary in Portola was also reported.

The Plumas County Public Health Agency is conducting contact tracing with the assistance of the school district. Students and families impacted will be notified.

Also yesterday, cases were reported at Quincy High School (eighth, ninth and tenth grades); the Pioneer campus of Quincy Elementary School (kindergarten) and Chester Elementary School (sixth grade).