School district seeks public input May 4-6

The Plumas County Office of Education and Unified School District will be receiving funds from the AB86 Expanded Learning Opportunities grant. As a result, the district is required to solicit input to create a plan to address needs during the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 school years.

Each of the bargaining units, staff, students, and community will have opportunity to provide input, which will be incorporated into the plan which will be shared on Tuesday, May 4, Wednesday, May 5 or Thursday, May 6 from 6 – 6:30 p.m. via Zoom