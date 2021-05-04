News 

School district seeks public input May 4-6

Editor

The Plumas County Office of Education and Unified School District will be receiving funds from the AB86 Expanded Learning Opportunities grant.  As a result, the district is required to solicit input to create a plan to address needs during the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 school years.

Each of the bargaining units, staff, students, and community will have opportunity to provide input, which will be incorporated into the plan which will be shared on Tuesday, May 4, Wednesday, May 5 or Thursday, May 6 from 6 – 6:30 p.m. via Zoom

Related Posts

May issue of High Country life on newsstands now – it’s free

Editor

Residents in Plumas, Lassen and Sierra counties will find the May issue of “High Country Life” on the newsstands now….

Bear Creek Frames hosts local artisans

Editor

Bear Creek Frames is inviting local artisans to create a window display with their art as a guest artisan. Each…

May 3: Plumas announces just 1 new case

Editor

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, May 3, that there is just one new case to report….

Caltrans opens Portola, Chester rest areas for the season

Editor

Caltrans announced this afternoon that two rest areas in Plumas County are now open for the season: Lester T. Davis…

Courage Triathlon to be held Sept. 11

Editor

Lake Almanor Country Club will host the 7th annual Courage Triathlon, an event that raises funds to benefit the rescue of…

Quincy celebrates National Day of Prayer at noon May 6 in the plaza

Editor

A gathering to acknowledge the National Day of Prayer will be held in Dame Shirley Plaza on Thursday, May 6,…