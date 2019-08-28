School’s back in session!

Quincy Elementary, Pioneer Campus, welcomed students grades TK-K through second-grade back to school Wednesday, Aug. 21. It was a busy morning with students decked out in new clothing and sporting new backpacks. Parents, grandparents and a few other adults were right there with their little ones getting everything ready for the school year to be just right. This year, grades three through six are at Quincy Elementary School, Alder Street campus. Those students were treated to a lot of changes in their old school. Photos by Victoria Metcalf

