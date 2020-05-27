Search is on for suspect in attempted kidnapping in Portola

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office announced tonight that it is on the lookout for Joshua Stephan Bevan, 49, the suspect in an attempted kidnapping of two young girls in the Portola area Monday evening, May 25.

The sheriff’s office received a report of the suspicious circumstance today, May 26. In a press release issued tonight, the sheriff’s office reported that upon further investigation it was determined an attempted kidnapping of two juveniles had occurred. The suspect reportedly followed the victims around town and contacted them at three separate locations throughout the night. During the contacts, the suspect attempted to coerce the victims into his vehicle by telling them he knew one of their relatives and stated the relative asked him to give them a ride home.

Through the investigation the suspect was identified as Joshua Stephan Bevan of Portola. He is described as a white adult male, 49 years old, approximately 5’5” tall, weighing approximately 140 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Bevan is reportedly driving a white 1994 Lincoln sedan with California license plate # 6KSL420.

If you know the whereabouts or see this suspect please immediately call the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office at 530-283-6300 or dial 911.