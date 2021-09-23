News 

Second school case today — this one at QHS

Editor

Plumas Unified School District announced a second positive case of COVID-19 today, Sept. 23, this one associated with the Quincy Jr./Sr. High school campus.

This morning a positive coronavirus case was reported associated with the Pioneer campus of Quincy Elementary School. This is the second case this week associated with the Pioneer campus; additionally two more cases were announced this week associated with the Alder campus.

On Monday, a positive case was reported in association with Chester Elementary School.

The Public Health Agency and school nurses are working to identify contacts of this individual and anyone affected will be notified.

The school district is handling the cases on an individual basis, and making plans in the event that an entire class could be impacted.

 

