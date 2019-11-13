Secure Rural Schools act means funding for local programs

Three Plumas County programs are richer by nearly $200,000 thanks to funding from the 2017 Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act of 2000.

Members of the Plumas County Board of Supervisors, after holding a public hearing, approved Title III funding for the sheriff’s office and Plumas County Wildfire Prevention programs Tuesday, Nov. 5.

The Plumas County Sheriff through its Office of Emergency Services radio tower and vault project, and Public Safety Communication Infrastructure Development and Upgrades requested $77,698 from SRS.

The sheriff through Search and Rescue-related activities also requested $50,000.

These areas fall within Category II funding designed to reimburse the participating county for search and rescue and other emergency services, including firefighting, that are (a) performed on federal land after the date on which the use was approved, or (b) paid for by the participating county.

The Plumas county Wildfire Prevention program requested $65,000.

This area falls within all three categories.

Category I is to carry out activities under the Firewise Communities program to provide homeowners in fire-sensitive ecosystems education assistance with implementing techniques in home siting, home construction, and home landscaping that can increase the protection of people and property from wildfire.

Category III is to develop community wildfire protections plans in coordination with the Secretary of Agriculture.