Thursday, July 4, 2019
Sellout for Fire Belles lunch

Staff

Each year the Hamilton Branch Fire Belles hosts a luncheon as a fundraiser in their efforts to support the Hamilton Branch Fire Protection District. The event not only provides a tasty lunch for the $10 donation, it also has door prizes, a drawing with loads of cool items, a silent auction table and a bake sale extraordinaire. The theme for June 27 event was  “Celebrate America” and all 150 tickets were sold. Here are just some of the folks attending.   Photos by Gregg Scott

