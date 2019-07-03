Sellout for Fire Belles lunch

Each year the Hamilton Branch Fire Belles hosts a luncheon as a fundraiser in their efforts to support the Hamilton Branch Fire Protection District. The event not only provides a tasty lunch for the $10 donation, it also has door prizes, a drawing with loads of cool items, a silent auction table and a bake sale extraordinaire. The theme for June 27 event was “Celebrate America” and all 150 tickets were sold. Here are just some of the folks attending. Photos by Gregg Scott