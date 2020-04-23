Thursday, April 23, 2020
Send us your birth announcements, life tributes, letters to the editor

Debra Moore, Managing Editor

Yes, we are in the midst of a pandemic, but life goes on and we want to share those important moments and milestones in your lives. So send us your birth announcements, engagement notices, wedding photos and obituaries. Include a photo if appropriate.

And yes, we miss our letters to the editor section. Here’s a chance to share your opinions with our online readers. The 300-word limit still applies, as do the rules of civilized discourse. Expert on a subject? Then submit a Where I Stand.

Please email your submissions to dmoore@plumasnews.com.