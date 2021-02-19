Seneca administered 64 second doses this week

Seneca Healthcare District is continuing to vaccinate the community following guidelines for Phase 1b Tier 1 age 75 years and over. Sixty-four individuals received second doses of their COVID-19 vaccination Feb. 17.

Seneca acknowledged David Henderson with Peninsula Fire for his assistance with administering vaccinations and monitoring patients, saying in a statement that his skills and knowledge were greatly appreciated.

Seneca continues to with the Plumas County Public Health Agency to vaccinate the greater population, and appreciates the continued support from all of the basins fire agencies and the community.

Staff members are receiving questions on how to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccination. All vaccinations

are booked through the Plumas County Public Health Agency. To start the process of booking an appointment, individuals can visit www.plumascounty.us/2761/COVID-19-Vaccine or call (530) 283-6188 for assistance. This is the county’s information portal that will allow the agency to notify individuals when the vaccine is available for the phase and tier in which they are categorized.

Plumas County is currently vaccinating 75 and older and will start vaccinating those 65 -74 years old the week of Feb. 22, 2021, with 70 percent of vaccines being allocated to the 65 and older age group and 30 percent of vaccines to the sectors in Phase 1b Tier 1, as mandated by the state.