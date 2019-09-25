Seneca Hospital looking to expand

Between the Aug. 29 board meeting of Seneca Healthcare District and the Sept. 17 meeting of the Strategic Planning Committee, there is lots of activity reported for the near future.

The hospital is continuing to interview for another full-time physician to assist in the transition when Dr. David Walls retires. There is another interview scheduled Sept. 28.

SHD attorneys are preparing a purchase agreement with language that is acceptable to both parties for the purchase of a piece of Collins Property for a new hospital site.

Once approved by both seller and buyer, the hospital can move forward with the lot line adjustments needed by the county so the process for final purchase can proceed.

Repair of the CT Scan ramp is scheduled for the end of September or beginning of October to limit any down time.

The newly hired per diem occupational therapist and OT aide have started and are continuing services for the Skilled Nursing and the Swing Bed Program.

Using a KBK Grant and hospital funds, the hospital is currently upgrading the existing lab facility and purchasing new laboratory equipment.

Once the lab project is complete, SHD is planning to have an “Open House” for the community and staff to see the upgrades.

The hospital has purchased two new vans using grant money from the Collins Pine Foundation and hospital funds.

The vans will provide much needed transportation for skilled nursing patients.

The Hospital Auxiliary donated $40,303 to SHD for the purchase of a new Smart Lift with scale, AccuVein Illuminator, B/P machine for the Skilled Nursing Facility.

The donation will also provide a new refrigerator/freezer for storage of medications in the clinic, a blood gas analyzer for the Respiratory Therapy Department, and an EKG machine for the clinic.

SHD is partnering with the Plumas County Behavioral Health Department to provide Telehealth behavioral health services in the Emergency Department and during after-hours.

SHD stresses that interested members of the community are always welcome to come join them at the monthly board meetings.