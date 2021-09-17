Highlighted News 

Sept. 16: Plumas Public Health announces 34 new cases, 1 death

Editor

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, Sept. 16, that there are 34 new cases to report. The health agency is posting positive test results twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays. The agency reported 35 cases on Monday, Sept. 13.

An additional death was also reported today for a resident from the Eastern Plumas region.

The 34 cases reported today are as follows:

Seventeen  cases for the Southern Region (Quincy/Meadow Valley): Five confirmed on Sept. 14; 10 confirmed on Sept. 15; and two confirmed today, Sept. 16.

Six cases for the Eastern Region (Graeagle/Portola): Three confirmed on Sept. 14; and three confirmed on Sept. 15.

Ten cases for the Western Region (Chester/Lake Almanor): Four confirmed on Sept. 15; and six confirmed today, Sept. 16.

One case confirmed for the Northern Region (Greenville/Indian Valley) today, Sept. 16.

The total confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the county to date is 1,196. There have been 10 deaths.

To sign up for a vaccine go to the state’s MyTurn system.

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by visiting its covid website here.

