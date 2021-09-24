Highlighted News 

Sept. 23: Public Health announces 44 new cases

Editor

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, Sept. 23, that there are 44 new cases to report. The health agency is posting positive test results twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays. The agency reported 50 cases and one death on Monday, Sept. 20.

There are 127 active cases.

The 44 cases reported today are as follows:

Eighteen cases for the Southern Region (Quincy/Meadow Valley): Five confirmed on Sept. 21; four confirmed on Sept. 22; and nine confirmed today, Sept. 23.

Eight cases for the Eastern Region (Graeagle/Portola): Three confirmed Sept. 21; two confirmed on Sept. 22;  and three confirmed today Sept. 23.

Eleven  cases for the Western Region (Chester/Lake Almanor): Seven confirmed on Sept. 21; two confirmed on Sept. 22; and two confirmed today, Sept. 23.

Seven cases confirmed for the Northern Region (Greenville/Indian Valley): One confirmed on Sept. 17; one confirmed on Sept. 22; and five confirmed  today, Sept. 23.

The total confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the county to date is 1,290. There have been 12 deaths. No details have been released regarding the deaths, fearing that it would compromise patient privacy when the numbers were few, but as the numbers increase more details may be forthcoming.

To sign up for a vaccine go to the state’s MyTurn system.

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by visiting its covid website here.Plumas County COVID-19 Totals as of 09-23-2021

