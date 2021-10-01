Sept. 30: Plumas Public Health announces 47 new cases

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced late this evening, Sept. 30, that there are 47 new cases to report. The numbers came in much later than usual, partially due to the increased cases that came in today. The health agency is posting positive test results twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays. The agency reported 29 cases on Monday, Sept. 27.

There are 144 active cases and 1,366 total cases.

The 47 cases reported today are as follows:

Twenty-three cases for the Southern Region (Quincy/Meadow Valley): Six confirmed on Sept. 28; eight confirmed on Sept. 29; and nine confirmed today, Sept. 30.

Fifteen cases for the Eastern Region (Graeagle/Portola): Two confirmed on Sept. 28; two confirmed on Sept. 29 and eleven confirmed today, Sept. 30.

Six cases for the Western Region (Chester/Lake Almanor): One confirmed on Sept. 29; and five confirmed today, Sept. 30.

Three cases confirmed for the Northern Region (Greenville/Indian Valley): All three two confirmed today, Sept. 30.

The total confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the county to date is 1,319. There have been 12 deaths. No details have been released regarding the deaths, fearing that it would compromise patient privacy when the numbers were few, but as the numbers increase more details may be forthcoming.

To sign up for a vaccine go to the state’s MyTurn system.

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by visiting its covid website here.