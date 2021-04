Margo Stratton passed away on March 17th 2021 surrounded by her animals, which she loved so much. (See separate obituary on this site.)

Services will be held on July 24th, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Meadow Valley Cemetery with a reception immediately following at the old Meadow Valley School House. We would like this to be a potluck, as she would have wanted. Anyone who can is asked to please bring your favorite dish for the enjoyment of others.