Sharon Kay Boots

11/30/1942 – 5/25/2021

Westwood resident Sharon Kay Boots, age 78, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, with family by her side after a seven month battle with cancer.

She was born November 30, 1942, to Ernest & Courtney (Himegartner) Puryear in Jefferson City, Missouri. The family moved to Modesto in 1947 where Sharon was raised and then met the father of her four boys, Delbert E. Short. They married in 1948 and moved to Greenville, where they raised their boys. On May 28, 1983, following her divorce from Delbert, Sharon married Roy M. Boots and they made their home in Westwood. Here they raised their two grandsons, Derek and Devin Short. Sharon loved quilting, scrap booking and collecting everything from stamps to Barbie dolls to can openers and cookie jars. She was preceded in death by her parents; by her brother Floyd, and by her husband of 28 years, Roy Boots.

She is survived by her children and their spouses: Michael and Barbara Short of Taylorsville, Vincent and Alisa Short of Greenville, Shannon Short of Cavite, Philippines, Eddie Short of Herlong, Derek Short of Westwood and Devin and Taya Short of Susanville; 20 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; her sisters Vivian and Sue and brother Melvin; as well as many nieces and nephews and her beloved dog, Zelda. A private graveside will be at the Westwood Cemetery in Westwood. Arrangements are by Blair Mortuary, Quincy/Chester.