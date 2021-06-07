Obituaries 

Sharon Kay Boots

Submitted

Sharon Kay Boots

11/30/1942 – 5/25/2021

Westwood resident Sharon Kay Boots, age 78, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, with family by her side after a seven month battle with cancer.

She was born November 30, 1942, to Ernest & Courtney (Himegartner) Puryear in Jefferson City, Missouri. The family moved to Modesto in 1947 where Sharon was raised and then met the father of her four boys, Delbert E. Short. They married in 1948 and moved to Greenville, where they raised their boys. On May 28, 1983, following her divorce from Delbert, Sharon married Roy M. Boots and they made their home in Westwood. Here they raised their two grandsons, Derek and Devin Short. Sharon loved quilting, scrap booking and collecting everything from stamps to Barbie dolls to can openers and cookie jars. She was preceded in death by her parents; by her brother Floyd, and by her husband of 28 years, Roy Boots.

She is survived by her children and their spouses: Michael and Barbara Short of Taylorsville, Vincent and Alisa Short of Greenville, Shannon Short of Cavite, Philippines, Eddie Short of Herlong, Derek Short of Westwood and Devin and Taya Short of Susanville; 20 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; her sisters Vivian and Sue and brother Melvin; as well as many nieces and nephews and her beloved dog, Zelda. A private graveside will be at the Westwood Cemetery in Westwood. Arrangements are by Blair Mortuary, Quincy/Chester.

Related Posts

Thomas Ira Hubbard, Jr.

Editor

Thomas Ira Hubbard, Jr., our brother, uncle, and friend, born November 5, 1939, Pasadena, California,  died on May 1, 2021, at…

June Norine Ruttschow

Editor

June Norine Ruttschow (Mickey Gannon), passed away on June 1, 2021 in Portola Ca.  She was born on January 23,…

Martha Monroe Donnenwirth

Editor

Martha Monroe Donnenwirth was born in Woodland, Ca. on October 16, 1935, and she lived an active and adventure-filled life…

Clifford (Cliff) Raymond Brown

Submitted

Clifford (Cliff) Raymond Brown, longtime Quincy resident, passed away on May 18, 2021, at the age of 79.  Born January…

Raymond Thomas Reilley

Editor

Raymond Thomas Reilley of Quincy, CA passed away April 24, 2021 after a year long battle with cancer. He was…

Jacob William Strahl

Editor

Jacob William Strahl, age 30, lost his battle with cancer on April 14, 2021 surrounded by his family.  Jake was…