Shawn Giovanni Conston, 50, passed away August 3, 2020. He was born on August 19, 1969 to James Conston and Connie Lee in Quincy, California, and was a native of Quincy and a longtime resident until well into his adult years.

Shawn was a record-breaking athlete with much talent at an early age, and was an extreme sportsman starting with Little League, playing for Quincy Jr./Sr. High on up to semi-pro football for Shasta College. Shawn was well known and loved in the community, and will be truly missed by many family and friends.

He worked for the Union, as well as Asphalt Protectors and Lakeside in Reno, Nevada. Eventually Shawn retired early due to his health in Dunsmuir, Ca. Shawn was an avid fisherman, and enjoyed doing work in the yard. He was also an Eagles Member in Dunsmuir.

Shawn was preceded in death by his father James Conston and his mother Connie Lee, his paternal grandparents Richard Conston and Mildred Rice-Conston, and his maternal grandparents Robert E. Lee and Dorothy Lee, two uncles, Robert E Lee Jr. and Richard Conston Jr, and an aunt, Ormay Conston.

He is survived by his wife Jennifer of Dunsmir, Ca; and his children, Justyn, Joey, Jalynn, Jaden, and Kelsey. His brothers Calvin Lee of Oroville and Kevin Lee of Chico. His sisters Sequita Saari and Sonja Griffin of Quincy. Uncle Michael Lee of Quincy, and Aunties Jean Lee of Quincy and Valada Brim of Syracuse, New York. Before his health declined, Shawn was excited to learn he would soon be a grandpa to Baby Irie.

On Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11 a.m., there will be a burial at the cemetery, followed by a Celebration of His Life and Memorial at 12 p.m. at Gansner Park, followed by a repast luncheon. Any donations can be made to the mortuary or the GoFund Me that is set up online under his name.