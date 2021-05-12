News 

She did it! Local doctor reaches the summit of Everest

Editor

Dr. April Leonardo reached the summit of Mount Everest. The news was reported this evening (about 7:30 p.m. here in Quincy, but 8:15 a.m. on May 12 in Nepal.)

The exciting news was posted this evening on her website. Family, friends and coworkers and patients of hers at Plumas District Hospital, have been following April’s progress on that website since April 1 when she flew out of Reno.

More details will be available once she descends the mountain and is able to send updates again. Though she has reached the summit, she now must make the treacherous descent back down the mountain. She will return to base camp for a day of rest before she begins the long trek home.

Mount Everest marks the fourth of the Seven Summits (the highest summit on each continent) that she has conquered. Her goal is to climb all seven. Read more about April and her goals in this month’s issue of High Country Life. It is available on this website as well as on newsstands in Plumas, Lassen and Sierra counties.

 

 

