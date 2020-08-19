Sheep Fire grows to 4,500 acres and is impacting Lassen County
The Sheep Fire, which is the largest of seven fires in what is called the North Complex on the Plumas National Forest, is at 4,500 acres and 0 percent contained as of this morning Aug. 19. The complex is located in the Fleming Sheep Camp area, to the southwest of Red Rock Lookout in the northern portion of the Plumas National Forest.
The fire burned actively through the night and is spreading to the northeast. CAL FIRE Lassen-Modoc Unit continues to assist with resources (dozers, engines, and helicopters) on the north end of the fire near the community of Susanville. Dozers were able to make some progress on the fire overnight. The weather is expected to be hot and dry again today producing critical fire weather conditions. Winds will again play a factor in the spread of the fire. Winds are expected out of the southwest gusting to 30 mph. A Type 1 Incident Management Team will be arriving today to support the Plumas National Forest with the North Complex.
The fires ignited Aug. 17 from lightning strikes.
EVACUATIONS:
Lassen County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Mandatory Evacuation Order for residents along Gold Run Road from Amesbury Drive west to the end of Gold Run.
An Evacuation Warning has been issued for residents along the Gold Run Road west of Gunderson Road west to Amesbury Drive.
An Evacuation Warning has been issued for all residences on Old Archery Road, Old Scotts Logging Road, Childrens Road, and Oak Mountain Drive. People need to leave the evacuated area.
Residents needing assistance evacuating are asked to call the non-emergency dispatch center at (530)251-6121. If you are in need of shelter for yourself or your animals, including large animals, please call the Emergency Shelter line at (530)250-9088.
ROAD CLOSURES:
Gold Run Road is closed to non-residents.
Plumas County Road 213 is closed at the intersection of the 28N03 Road north to the Plumas National Forest boundary where it turns into County Road 204. The 28N03 Road (the alternate route to Antelope Lake) remains open.