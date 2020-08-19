Sheep Fire grows to 4,500 acres and is impacting Lassen County

The Sheep Fire, which is the largest of seven fires in what is called the North Complex on the Plumas National Forest, is at 4,500 acres and 0 percent contained as of this morning Aug. 19. The complex is located in the Fleming Sheep Camp area, to the southwest of Red Rock Lookout in the northern portion of the Plumas National Forest.

The fire burned actively through the night and is spreading to the northeast. CAL FIRE Lassen-Modoc Unit continues to assist with resources (dozers, engines, and helicopters) on the north end of the fire near the community of Susanville. Dozers were able to make some progress on the fire overnight. The weather is expected to be hot and dry again today producing critical fire weather conditions. Winds will again play a factor in the spread of the fire. Winds are expected out of the southwest gusting to 30 mph. A Type 1 Incident Management Team will be arriving today to support the Plumas National Forest with the North Complex.

The fires ignited Aug. 17 from lightning strikes.