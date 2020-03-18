Sheriff Blotter for the week of 3/18/20

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individuals’ names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The following is a summary of the week’s activity from March 4 to March 10.

BY THE NUMBERS

84 calls to dispatch

46 requests for assistance

42 requests for medical assistance

42 reports involving a fire department

31 reports with the CHP

20 suspicious circumstances reports

16 civil reports

15 disturbances reported

14 reports involving probation/parole

12 arrests reported

11 reports to REMSA

10 alarms reported

9 extra patrol checks

8 reports of intoxication

8 traffic-related reports

8 animal control reports

8 reports to the USFS

8 reports involving the schools

7 reports to the district attorney

7 thefts reported

7 property reports

7 requests for welfare checks

6 reports to victim witness

6 trespass incidents

6 citations issued

6 reports involving drugs

6 reports of assisting other agencies

5 sex-related reports

4 reports to SIFC

4 reports of domestic violence

4 deaths reported

4 reports to child protective services

4 mental health reports

4 reports of burglary

3 reports to adult protective services

3 reports of vandalism

3 warrants

3 reports involving weapons

3 requests for a helicopter

ARRESTS

Chester

A deputy reported the arrest of a man charged with violating his probation and injury to a spouse or cohabitant. A caller said that a man was drinking and being aggressive toward his girlfriend. There was also a newborn in the home. The girlfriend was hiding down the street and said she was afraid. The caller thought the suspect was too intoxicated to care for the baby. No weapons were involved.

Crescent Mills

A deputy reported the arrest of a woman charged with being under the influence of a controlled substance. A sergeant reported that a woman was causing problems at a business. The sergeant issued a trespass warning to the woman.

Greenville

A deputy reported the arrest of a woman charged with being intoxicated. A caller reported that his wife was causing problems and tried to punch him. No weapons were involved. Both people had been drinking. The reporting party said they were separated in the residence. He was “fixing axes” in the living room.

A deputy reported the arrest of a woman charged with being under the influence of a controlled substance and violating her probation. She was arrested during a probation check.

A deputy reported the arrest of a woman charged with domestic violence, brandishing a firearm or deadly weapon, resisting arrest and vandalism. A walk-in at the sheriff’s substation was reported in Greenville. No medical was needed.

A deputy reported the arrest of a man charged with driving with a license that was suspended or revoked because of an alcohol-related charge. Near Greenville, a caller reported that a man covered in tattoos pulled in and out of her driveway acting very suspicious. He was driving a black Ford. She got his license plate number. A deputy checked the area from Main Street to the caller’s address and was unable to locate him so far. Apparently they finally located him.

Portola

A deputy reported the arrest of a man charged with domestic battery. Dispatch had a hang-up call. When they tried to recontact the number there was no answer and the voicemail was full. A second 911 call was received. The caller reported a disturbance between a couple. It was verbal at that time, but then the male pushed the female. There were small children in the home. A deputy notified victim witness and the district attorney was sent the information.

Quincy

CHP reported the arrest of a woman charged with driving under the influence and having a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher.

CHP reported the arrest of a man charged with driving under the influence and having a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher.

CHP reported the arrest of a man charged with driving under the influence.

A deputy reported the arrest of a man charged with driving a suspended or revoked drivers license. The Jeep was towed.

Twain

CHP reported the arrest of a man charged with possession of methamphetamine.

MISCELLANEOUS

Tuesday, March 10

Noise complaint

In Chester, a caller reported that his neighbors were causing noise issues throughout the day. There was loud music, and band equipment making sounds. A sergeant said it was a continuing issue between neighbors. Extra patrol checks were ordered.

Home break-in reported

Near Graeagle, a caller reported that someone broke into his home. There was no forced entry. The construction company left the doors unlocked. The reporting party wasn’t home for a few days and when he returned he noticed that a few things were missing. The information was transferred to a deputy.

Controlled burn reported

On Bucks Lake Road near Quincy, a caller reported having a controlled burn on his property.

RV break-in reported

In the Beckwourth area, a caller reported that someone broke into his RV again. The person or persons caused damage this time. They broke the sofa and the cabinets behind it.

Report of intoxication

In Portola, a deputy said someone at Eastern Plumas Health Care contacted him. They had an employee that was intoxicated and working. The subject was terminated from employment. The blood alcohol level was .39. The caller was concerned that the person would try to drive away from the hospital. The information was transferred to CHP.

Stuck in the snow

Dispatch received a very broken call from a woman who said she was stuck in the snow. Then they couldn’t hear anything. When the woman called back she said she was on Big Creek Road in the Bucks Lake area. Once again dispatch couldn’t get more information due to poor reception. The woman did have some food and water. The woman reported later that she got unstuck and was on her way.

Trespassed by USFS

Off La Porte road and Forest Service Road 23N92, a deputy reported that a person was trespassed by the USFS. The individual was also given a ride to Quincy by the CHP so the person could get his bike. A deputy confirmed that the bike was not stolen. The USFS said that the subject was cited. The person had a tent in the original area where he was trespassed. The incident also involved a K9 unit.

Hover scooters at large

In Delleker, a caller reported that multiple juveniles were in and out of the roadway on hover scooters. The information was transferred to CHP.

Another burn happening

In Taylorsville, a caller reported having a controlled burn at the rodeo grounds. It was going to burn all night.

No driving

In Greenville, a caller reported that he was concerned that an intoxicated person was going to drive. He had a truck carrying lumber and was heading northbound on Highway 89. The information was transferred to CHP.

Vehicle into a ditch

At Gansner Park near Quincy, a caller reported that a small blue Chevy sedan went into a ditch. No injuries were reported. The information was transferred to CHP.

Disturbance reported

In Portola, a caller reported that a man was causing a disturbance with her while she was trying to collect her belongings. A deputy reported that the parties are okay and agreed to keep the peace.

Another disturbance in another town

In Chester, a caller reported a disturbance in front of a store, but then everyone left. The deputy said that everyone was gone when he arrived.

Just leaning against a sign

On Highway 395 just south of Hallelujah Junction, someone with second-hand information reported that a male was leaning up against a sign on the side of the highway near the northbound lanes. The person said the man appeared to be intoxicated. The information was transferred to CHP and to the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office.

Making threats to dispatch

In Greenville, a man called the sheriff’s office administrative line multiple times. He said he hated a man that he named. He also said to tell that man to watch out.

Monday, March 9

Unwelcome visitor

In Quincy, a caller reported that her aunt was in a care facility and it looked like someone might be staying in her motorhome. She said that no one should be living on the property. The reporting party said that extension cords were running to the house, but she didn’t see anyone. A deputy reported that he/she was unable to locate anyone at the residence. The deputy spoke to multiple neighbors who said the door has been open for a few days thinking the place was being aired out. They told the deputy that if they saw anyone at the residence that they would contact the sheriff’s office. About two hours later, a deputy received a call that some people were at the residence. The deputy contacted a woman who said the power was hooked to the motorhome because they were cleaning it out. The woman said they were hired by the family to clean it and the residence. The deputy was going to give the information to the reporting party.

Just making the bed

From Clio, dispatch found a 911 open line that sounded like a very young child who could barely speak. Dispatch spoke to a parent who picked up the phone from the child who was playing with it. The caller said that everything was fine. She was just making the bed when she heard the voice from the phone. The woman answered all of dispatch’s questions.

Collecting the children

Someone from child protective services reported being en route to get a child from a residence in Portola. CPS was also going to take the other child who was then at school. The children’s mother was taken into custody for two warrants.

Planned burn

In the North Arm and Grizzly Ridge area, the USFS said they would be doing a controlled burn.

Theft reported

In Sloat, a caller reported that around Nov. 15 he took a medium-sized package to the DMV to be dropped off at a specific drop-off box. The reporting party gave the package to what he believed to be a driver for the company. Apparently, the package was never entered into the system and the company wouldn’t do anything about the items that are missing. The package contained a few bottles of high-end whiskey. The reporting party wasn’t in the United States. The information was transferred to a deputy.

Dog bite reported

In Chester, someone requested a citation for a bite case.

Red tagged home

In Quincy, a caller asked to speak to a deputy about a home that was red-tagged by the county. A deputy explained civil procedures.

Possible theft reported

In the Clio area, a caller reported suspicious activity across the street and reported that a theft possibly took place. The information was given to a deputy who investigated the theft.

Paintball trouble

In Delleker, a caller reported that the security light on the side of his home was shot up with paintballs. The caller thought a neighbor might have done it. The reporting party said he was having a conversation with the person to let him know what happed and that he also called the sheriff’s office. No vandalism occurred. It was a paintball incident.

Trespassing at the cemetery

In the cemetery in Greenville past the water tanks, a caller reported that a Honda was stuck with a flat tire. The caller said the area is gated off and people shouldn’t be inside the cemetery. A sergeant contacted the person and issued a trespass warning for using the cemetery to access a USFS road.

Assault reported

In Quincy, a caller said he was pushed, hit and asked where he was going to be. The suspect stated that the reporting party made racial comment that caused the fight. No weapons were involved. The fight occurred at Quincy High School. It happened after school and no teachers were notified. The parents of the reporting party were notified. The reporting party requested that the information remain on file only. A parent requested that the deputy not contact the suspect and let the school handle the situation.

Leaving a fire burning

In the Elizabeth Town area near Quincy, a caller reported someone trying to start a fire. The person took off and left the fire burning. The reporting party put it out. The individual was described as shirtless and had tattoos on his chest. He was driving a 4Runner type of vehicle. The caller reported that a man was lighting multiple fires up a USFS road. Then it was reported that there were two suspects including a woman wearing hats. The USFS was en route to the area. The deputy contacted the suspect who had created a small warming fire. With the USFS on scene it was learned that the fire was legal and that it was extinguished.

Burglary heading toward Plumas

In Calpine, a caller reported that a burglary just occurred in Sierra County and the suspect was heading toward Plumas County. The suspect was driving a white pickup with a camper shell. Sierra County reported the suspect was found.

Marijuana stolen

In Quincy, a caller reported that someone broke into his house and stole his marijuana. The man, whose name the reporting party knew, came into his residence without permission and stole some marijuana. The deputy contacted that person, counseled him and trespassed him from the reporting party’s residence.

Adults misbehaving, maybe

In Quincy, someone said that another person approached her and accused her of being with her husband. No threats were made. The reporting party said she had the wrong person and the subject left.

What was really happening?

In Graeagle, a caller reported that a man was possibly having a stroke. He was refusing to go to the hospital and was combative. The information was transferred to EPHC, Graeagle and Plumas Eureka fire, and to a deputy. About 25 minutes later the reporting party called back and said that her boyfriend just choked her. There were weapons in the residence, but not with the reporting party. The woman said she would stay outside and in her car to wait for a deputy. Deputies contacted all of the involved parties. Victim witness was notified and the information was sent to the district attorney.

Call AT&T, not dispatch

From the Spring Garden area, dispatch received an abandoned 911 call. The caller recontacted and said his phone was disabled. He needed to get a hold of AT&T and was calling from a neighbor’s residence. Dispatch advised the caller to use the neighbor’s phone to call customer support.

Is the car stolen?

Butte County requested that a Plumas County deputy attempt to contact a man to see if his vehicle was stolen. Officers were out with a red Suzuki Sidekick with a punched ignition. A deputy was unable to locate the potential vehicle owner.

Sunday, March 8

Where to report an incident?

In Quincy, a caller asked to speak to a deputy about an incident that happened in Orland. She said she was pushed, hit and beat up by multiple people at a barbeque at her son’s father’s home. She wanted to know if she should file a report here or in Orland. A deputy advised her to report this to the agency where it happened.

Man misbehaving

Chester, a caller reported that a man was causing a disturbance, swearing and yelling. It was reported that the man had no other weapons, but did have a knife that was found on him and removed. Then the man left the emergency room at Seneca Hospital. He didn’t hurt anyone, it was reported and he refused medical care, but wanted medical care. He said he was out in the woods all night. A deputy said it was a verbal disturbance.

Abandoned vehicle reported

In Quincy, a caller reported that a blue and silver car believed to be abandoned was on the road in front of the caller’s home and had been there for about two weeks. The information was transferred to CHP.

Cup-holder did it

In Delleker, dispatch received a hang-up call. When they called back, the caller said her phone was in her cup-holder and it accidentally called.

High centered at Four Trees

On Bucks Lake Road near Four Trees in the Bucks Lake area, a caller reported their vehicle were high-centered in the snow. Three children and two adults had water and food. The tank was three-quarters full of gas. It was requested that Butte County assist. Butte County wasn’t available due to a drowning. The caller said he was going to try to dig out using a skateboard. He said he would call back if they got out. CHP also advised they couldn’t respond. Someone in the area was able to assist the party with the stuck vehicle.

Smoke reported

From the Minerva Fire area near Quincy, a caller reported smoke was coming from the hillside. The information was transferred to USFS.

Bad call

In Quincy, dispatch received a call where they could hear multiple male voices yelling profanities. Music was also heard in the background also. When dispatch reconnected with the caller he advised that he was with a friend and they were fine. A deputy confirmed that the call was accidental.

Saturday, March 7

Black dogs heading west

In Portola, a caller reported that two black dogs were going west toward West Street. They were last seen along the railroad tracks near Riverside Avenue. The information was transferred to a deputy who was unable to locate them.

Vandalism reported

In Portola, a deputy received a report of vandalism at the railroad museum.

Neighbor made his throat itch

In Quincy, a caller said he was outside smoking a cigar when his neighbor sprayed a prescription dark container on him. It made his throat itchy. The caller was driving himself to the hospital and requested that a deputy meet him there. A deputy said no crime occurred.

Barn fire reported

In the Beckwourth area, a caller reported a barn fire. Someone requested that Beckwourth Fire be paged. It was then reported that two burn piles were close to a barn, but that the barn was not on fire.

Bike stolen at night

In Quincy, a caller reported that her bike was stolen within the last two nights from her home. She listed the color as white and teal and the serial number.

Scam reported

In Portola, a caller reported that she is from out of county, but family members created a fake Facebook fundraising account claiming to have been in a car accident and needing money. The suspects were in Portola. A deputy said it was a negative crime at the time and was on file. The names of the two suspects were reported.

Gun found at school

In Quincy at the Quincy Elementary School Pioneer campus, a caller reported that her child found an unloaded gun on the school grounds. It was near an open fence by the creek on Lee Road. The reporting party said she would be waiting there near her truck. A deputy said the weapon was a rusted 12-gauge shotgun.

Daughter eats dog meds

In Quincy, dispatch received a 911 hang-up call. The reporting party called back and reported that her daughter might have eaten dog medication for worms. The daughter was acting fine and she might have just gotten it on her hands. The caller declined medical help. She said she would call back if she needed help.

Disturbance at a store

In Quincy, a caller reported that an unknown person caused a disturbance with someone else at a store. Neither party was still at the location and were separated. The caller wanted the information on file and to talk to a deputy.

Unconscious woman reported

In Chester, SIFC cross-traffic was copied about an unconscious female found in a vehicle. A deputy said there was no need for assistance. The person was on the phone.

Something smells

In Portola, a caller reported that a bad odor was coming from her apartment. A deputy said it was a suspicious situation.

Racing Mustang

In Quincy, a caller reported that someone driving a Mustang was speeding down Bell Lane and turned right on Quincy Junction Road. The information was transferred to the CHP.

Just another college party

In Quincy, a caller reported another college party going on and it was loud. A deputy said they agreed to turn down the music.

Friday, March 6

Crossing isn’t working

Near Blairsden, a caller reported that the railroad crossing on Little Bear was down. The caller was trying to get in touch with Union Pacific. CHP contacted the railroad.

Making himself at home

In Portola, CHP reported there was a transient in a reporting party’s home. The reporting party wouldn’t respond and the only thing heard was yelling between two males. One of them yelled, “I got brothers, too!” Someone called back and spoke to a man who said there were two men who broke into his house and assaulted him with brass knuckles. The caller said one of them left in a Dodge and had the license number. He said he didn’t need medical assistance. A deputy said one of the men was searchable. The second one was a military friend of the first man. A deputy said he would contact victim witness and the information was transferred to the district attorney. The deputy was on the lookout for a suspect.

Victim of assault at hospital

In Quincy, someone from PDH reported that the victim of an assault was in the emergency room. A deputy said the victim didn’t want to press charges and wouldn’t provide any information about the suspect.

Show and tell time?

At Quincy Elementary School, Pioneer campus, a caller from the school reported that a kindergarten student brought bullets to school.

People disturbing the peace

In Greenville, a deputy received information that a man and a woman were arguing. A deputy reported that they agreed to keep the peace.

Bike stolen

In Quincy, a caller reported that a black and grey mountain bike was stolen.

Random alarms raised

In Quincy, someone requested extra patrol checks because at night her car alarm would randomly go off. Unknown people were also heard hanging around the parking lot for the last couple of nights.

Traffic issue

In Portola, a deputy received a report from a man who said that another man sideswiped his vehicle. The information was transferred to CHP.

From down Mexico way

From Mexico, a caller reported that a woman called him yelling in Spanish. He thought he understood that she was asking for help. He didn’t know the woman or the number she called from. The reporting party called back and confirmed that the number from which he was called was in Mexico. Someone called a language line that attempted to call the number, but the assistant was unable to dial it. Dispatch also attempted to call the number and was also unable to get through. The information was passed along to a sergeant.

Vandal arrives at house

In Delleker, a caller said that his car was vandalized last Wednesday in Reno and then the suspect showed up at his residence. A deputy said the caller just wanted the information on file.

Missed appointments

In the Spring Garden area, a doctor reported that a patient on dialysis had missed a few appointments and she was unable to contact him. Someone from Care Flight reported that the man is fine.

Suspicion from a fisherman

At the Frenchman Lake Dam, a call was transferred from Butte County. The caller reported that he was fishing in the area and that a vehicle was parked at the dam in the same spot for three days. The information was passed to USFS who had made an arrest earlier.

Burglary reported

In Greenville, a caller reported finding a cold burglary at a vacant home that was in escrow. The buyer reported to the seller that she went by the home and could see that people have been living in it. The bathroom and kitchen were used. She suspected drug use occurred. A deputy didn’t locate signs of forced entry or find anything missing. There were no signs of a burglary. Extra patrol checks were requested.

Car tampering at night

In Crescent Mills, a caller reported that she thought a man tampered with her car after a disturbance the previous night. It was no longer running very well. She was currently on the side of the road, but didn’t want a tow truck. She asked for contact with a deputy. The information was also transferred to CHP.

Abandoned vehicle at abandoned development

In the Gold Mountain area next to the Dancing Bear Gate, a caller reported there was an abandoned Dodge in the area of Twin Peaks next to the gate of an abandoned development. The Dodge was hidden off the road in the trees. A deputy thought the pickup was involved in a hit and run about two months ago. The deputy said it was on private property and provided civil procedures.

Break-in reported

In Beckwourth, a caller reported that someone broke into his stored trailer at an industrial park. He said a drone was missing.

Dually truck stuck

Near Portola, a caller said his white GMC dually pickup was stuck in the snow. The information was transferred to CHP. CHP said they were able to get the truck unstuck and onto the main road.

Trespasser reported

In Greenville, a caller asked to speak to a deputy about trespassers on her property. A deputy contacted the caller who was not the property owner, but wanted extra patrol checks.

Big bang reported

In Greenville at the gun range, a caller reported hearing a loud boom. A deputy was unable to find anything suspicious.

Burn pile spotted

At the West Shore Lake Almanor, a caller reported an unattended burn pile in an open lot. The information was transferred to SIFC.

Kids are crying

In Graeagle, someone reported that at the third house on the left they could hear lots of screaming from a woman and kids crying. A deputy said no one answered the door and there were no signs of anything suspicious going on.

Thursday, March 5

Medical requested

In Portola, a caller requested medical for herself. She had fallen and hit her head. The information was transferred to EPHC. Eastern Plumas Fire was also paged.

Property lost

In Quincy, someone reported losing two image intensifiers and a night vision scope.

Solo incident

On County Road A23/Beckwourth Cal Pine Road/ Sharkey Road, CHP transferred a caller for a solo vehicle accident in the middle of the roadway. One person was trapped inside the vehicle. The information was transferred to EPHC. Beckwourth Fire also responded. Then the CHP said it was a two-vehicle incident and both parties were out of the vehicle. The information was given to the fire department and a deputy. A second ambulance was requested from Loyalton. Animal control was requested to pick up the dogs. Then they were cancelled because the family arrived on scene.

Two men stranded

On the Beckwourth/Genesee Road/ and Clover Valley Road, a caller said he came across two stranded men driving a Subaru. They were parked in the middle of the road. They wanted a ride, but then one of the started to get belligerent and walked away. CHP was to handle the situation.

Registration taken

In the Lake Almanor Peninsula area, a caller reported that her registration sticker was taken off her license plate.

An interesting visitor

In Quincy, a caller said that a man might have gone to visit an inmate in the jail and was possibly under the influence. A deputy said he wasn’t using or drinking.

Citation issued

In Quincy, it was reported that a woman was cited and charged with having an unlicensed dog at large.

Fraud reported

In Portola, a caller reported receiving two fraudulent checks.

They’ve all been read first

In Delleker, a caller reported that someone was reading her magazine before she got them in the mail. She said the bottom corners were bent. A deputy said it was a matter of suspicious circumstances.

Falling off the trail

On the Cascade Trail near Quincy, a caller reported that a man fell of the trail and hit his head. He wasn’t moving. Quincy Fire and PDH were paged. The information was given to the CHP air operations unit. A helicopter was requested. Careflight was en route. The USFS was notified. The man was packed out of the area and taken to the airport where Careflight had landed. The victim’s dog went to the animal shelter and his vehicle went to the sheriff’s office.

Disturbance reported

In Quincy, a caller requested a deputy because of a disturbance with the husband. He wouldn’t allow her to leave and was blocking her way. A deputy said they were arguing and the woman agreed to leave for the night. The parties were separated.

Dog on the loose

In Portola, a caller said that a black dog was running loose and had been for the last two nights. A deputy was unable to locate it.

Harassment with stalking

In Quincy, a caller requested that information be filed that a woman was harassing her and stalking her. She said this was an ongoing issue. A deputy explained proper temporary restraining order procedures.

Wednesday, March 4

Argument reported

In Greenville, a caller reported that a father and brother were arguing over property. They were making threats to physical escalation. Weapons were in the residence. Dispatch attempted to call the home, but didn’t get an answer. A deputy reported they agreed to keep the peace.

Facing up to crime

In Portola, a businessperson reported a theft at a store during the night. The suspect’s face is on the surveillance camera, but the reporting party didn’t know the person. A deputy said that theft didn’t occur, but the individual was trespassed from the business.

Not registered

In Chester, a deputy reported speaking to a woman who said she gave someone a firearm a year ago and that person still hadn’t registered it. She was concerned about it and wanted it documented.

Kids throwing rocks at tracks

On the Mt. Hough Crystal Lake Road near Quincy, a caller reported that a man and a child were throwing rocks and walking around the railroad tracks and going into the woods. A deputy contacted a man who said he was just walking around with his daughter. No crime was committed.

Man needed help

In Greenville, a caller requested medical for a man who was yelling “Help me!” over and over. He was also loud. Next the victim was seen standing at a door and yelling. No weapons were involved. Indian Valley and Crescent Mills fire and PDH were paged. The patient was transported.

Scam reported

In Cromberg, a caller reported receiving a scam call from someone claiming to be from US Bank. The reporting party didn’t give out any information.

Suspicious paperwork

In Portola, a caller reported that a short man wearing dark colored clothing served him with divorce paperwork. The caller thought it was suspicious because his wife said she never asked anyone to serve him. A third party served the reporting party. The individual was going to contact the courts.

Backdoor open

In Quincy, a caller reported that when she got home the backdoor to her residence was open. She didn’t see anyone or hear anyone around. She was in her vehicle in the driveway. It was considered suspicious circumstances.

Medical emergency

On Highway 395 north of the junction, a caller reported a man who was driving said that his wife was possibly having a heart attack. CHP reported transferring the information to REMSA. Sierra Valley Fire was paged. The vehicle was reported in the northbound lanes. REMSA was en route from Red Rock Road and Care Flight was in the air. CHP reported that medical arrived.