Sheriff Blotter for the week of 9/25/19

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individuals’ names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The following is a summary of the week’s activity from Sept. 11 to 17.

BY THE NUMBERS

41 medical requests

38 reports to the CHP

30 fire department and fire related reports

25 calls to 911

24 probation reports

24 disturbances reported

22 requests for assistance

20 incidents of a suspicious nature

18 civil reports

17 arrests reported

15 animal control reports

11 reports involving juveniles

11 alarms reported

10 requests for welfare checks

9 reports involving drugs

8 extra patrol checks

7 citations reported

7 reports to child protective services

6 reports to the USFS

6 sex-related reports

5 reports of trespassing

5 traffic-related reports

5 warrants reported

5 reports to the district attorney

4 reports to the Alternative Sentencing Program

4 weapons reported

4 reports of intoxication

4 reports of theft

3 reports of hazards

3 property related reports

3 reports of vandalism

3 reports to SIFC

3 assaults reported

3 court-related reports

3 reports involving children

ARRESTS

Chester

A probation officer reported the arrest of an individual charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation.

CHP reported the arrest of a man charged with possession of methamphetamines.

A deputy reported the arrest of a man charged with violating his probation and on local warrants. A caller said a man was loitering near a bank. He was also trying to open their back door. Then he was walking over to another business. It was unknown if he had any weapons.

Crescent Mills

On Highway 89 north of Dog Rock near Crescent Mills, a deputy reported the arrest of a woman who was charged with having a local warrant, probation violation and possession of drug paraphernalia. A deputy reported being out with a disabled vehicle. A man was allowed to leave the scene.

Portola

A deputy reported the arrest of three people. A man was arrested and charged with having drug paraphernalia and violating his probation. Another man was arrested on an outstanding warrant, and a woman was charged with violating her probation and possession of methamphetamines.

A man was arrested and charged with violating his probation during a probation check.

A deputy reported the arrest of a man on an-out-of-county warrant. Someone at Eastern Plumas Health Care requested a deputy because a man was causing problems in the emergency room. It was thought he was under the influence of drugs. It took four nurses to get him settled into a bed. The man was sedated by the medical staff.

Quincy

A deputy reported the arrest of a juvenile who was transported to probation. A caller reported that a boy just pulled a knife on her. He was walking toward Quincy Junction. He was fighting with his younger brother and she tried to separate them. It was a kitchen knife.

A deputy reported the arrest of a man charged with felony reckless evading of a peace officer. A deputy reported being in pursuit of a black quad at speeds of 65 mph. The deputy reported that the driver was in a collision with the patrol vehicle. The information was given to CHP to respond. No medical was needed.

A probation officer reported the arrest of a woman charged with violating her probation.

Probation reported arresting someone during a probation check.

CHP reported the arrest and release of a man charged with possession of cannabis and selling or transporting it.

A deputy reported the arrest of a man charged with being intoxicated. A caller said that the man was causing problems. He was screaming and yelling. It was reported that he had been drinking and was on prescription medication. His wife said he was in a crash a few days earlier and had been acting strange since then. Officer safety was advised.

A probation officer reported the arrest of a man charged with violating his probation.

MISCELLANEOUS

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Thought he was somewhere else

In Quincy, a businessperson reported that an intoxicated man thought he was in Chico. He left the place on foot in an unknown direction. The information was given to deputies. A deputy contacted the man who wasn’t intoxicated. He was just walking around town.

Trespasser reported

Near Portola, a caller reported that someone in a vehicle trespassed at a business. Someone was asleep inside the vehicle. The information was transferred to CHP. No trespassing occurred. The person was staying with his brother who lived there.

Disturbance reported

In Greenville, a caller said a disturbance could be heard. No weapons were involved. The parties agreed to remain separated until a deputy arrived. The man agreed to leave.

Gun safe discovered

On Highway 36 near the Deer Creek Lodge, a caller said he found a gun safe in the forest. He said he called earlier in the week and a deputy left a message and then he didn’t hear back. He said his wife read in the newspaper that someone stole a gun safe in Chester. The information was given to a sergeant.

Student threatens school

In Greenville, someone at the elementary school reported that a student threatened to bomb the school. The school wanted to suspend the student. They were attempting to contact the student’s parent. The information was given to a deputy. An informational report was written.

Another report about a fire

On Highway 70 at the Grizzly Dome Tunnel, a caller reported that a tree was on fire near the highway. The USFS said that units were on scene trying to gain access to the fire.

Fraud reported

In Portola, a caller requested a case number to provide Verizon for fraud that was committed on her account. A deputy contacted the individual and provided the proper procedures.

Child left alone

In Quincy, a caller reported that a child was left alone in a van in front of a business. A deputy contacted the mother. The child was fine. The deputy advised the mother not to leave the child in the vehicle alone.

Got kicked

In Quincy, a caller requested contact from a deputy. She said her husband kicked her vehicle but she didn’t want to provide any more information. They were going through a separation and she was leaving for the night. The deputy explained temporary restraining order procedures.

Harassment reported

In Chester, a caller reported that a woman was always driving by her house and honking the horn. The deputy said the information was on file.

People in the carport

In Chester, a caller said she received information that people were in her carport and a vehicle was parked in the driveway. No one was supposed to be there. A deputy was out of the area and the information was transferred to CHP. CHP said the vehicle belonged to the neighbors. They agreed to move along prior to CHP’s arrival.

Monday, Sept. 16

Rocks reported

On Highway 89, 1 mile north of the passing lanes toward Greenville, a deputy reported removing rocks from the roadway.

Vehicle in the roadway

On Highway 70 just east of the Greenhorn Ranch Road, a caller reported that a vehicle was stalled in the roadway on a bad turn. The information was transferred to CHP.

Cows in the road

On Highway 70, 2 miles west of Vinton, someone reported that cows were in the roadway. The information was transferred to CHP.

Theft reported

In the Belden area, a caller reported that someone stole mining equipment and tools.

Weather opens a door

On Bucks Lake Road, a caller reported that her neighbors were only part-time residents but the door to the house was open. The caller wanted a deputy to check the property. The door appeared to be open due to the weather. The house was secured.

Pistol stolen

In Clio, a man reported that sometime during the past two days someone stole a pistol. A deputy contacted the people and determined the firearm was missing or stolen. The deputy searched the residence for the firearm and was unable to find it. The deputy was going to attempt to contact the owner of the firearm.

Smoke reported

On Claremont, a caller reported seeing smoke west of Quincy and the Old Minerva Fire area near Quincy. The information was transferred to USFS. A second report came in that smoke was seen west of Quincy. It appeared to be coming from the mountain across from the hospital. The caller was on Chandler Road West. Again, the information was transferred to USFS. The USFS said the fire was on Claremont. Multiple reports came in and were transferred to USFS. According to USFS, the fire was a 10th of an acre and was spreading slowly. It was caused by lightning.

Watch out for the big knife

In Clio, a caller said that a woman was causing a physical disturbance. She was throwing things in the house. Some people pushed each other. No medical was needed. They were separated. The caller was in the barn; the suspect was in the house. There was a firearm in the house. The caller had a machete but not on his person. A deputy contacted both people who were arguing over a cat. The woman agreed to leave for the day.

Gunshot heard

In Quincy, a caller reported that it sounded like a single gunshot came from near the Garden Apartments. It just occurred. A deputy contacted a group who said it sounded like it came from another area. Deputies were unable to locate anything.

Vandalism reported

In Graeagle, a caller reported some vandalism to property near her Air BNB. It was minor damage done to a bathroom countertop and was a civil issue. A deputy explained the proper civil procedures.

Up on the rooftop

In Portola, someone at the library reported that juveniles were on the roof. Then they left. A deputy was going to attempt to contact their mother.

Kids reported fighting

In Portola, it was reported that some juveniles were fighting on the Gulling Street Bridge. A juvenile reported that he was just assaulted and had a bloody nose. He would wait at a nearby location for a deputy. The juvenile was okay and released to his mother. The deputy was going to attempt to locate the other juveniles. The deputy said they were turned over to their parents who were told what happened.

Juvenile being incorrigible

In Graeagle, a caller reported that his son was being incorrigible and left the residence. The parents were concerned about him. It was unknown if he had any weapons. He might have had a pocketknife and might have been under the influence of drugs. A deputy contacted the parents who said it was an ongoing issue. They didn’t want to file a missing persons report. They did request that the juvenile be cited for being incorrigible.

Lightning strike reported

On the ridge above the Buffalo Ranch near Taylorsville, a caller reported that a lightning strike started a fire. The information was transferred to USFS.

Someone’s trying to return

In Clio, a caller said that he thought a woman was returning to the residence after agreeing to leave from a previous disturbance that same day. He said he heard someone trying to get in through the front door. He locked himself in the bedroom. The woman left.

Fire reported

On Highway 70 above Grizzly Dome Tunnel, a caller reported seeing a lightning strike fire. He was now back in Quincy. The information was transferred to USFS.

Won’t leave the place

In Quincy, a businessperson reported that a man was refusing to leave a bar and was harassing other customers. A sergeant said he was gone when he arrived there. He was going to check another bar. A deputy contacted the man, but he was fine at the other bar.

Having a bad time

In Quincy, a caller reported an incorrigible juvenile. The caller asked to speak to a deputy. The caller asked for extra patrol checks at the residence.

Sunday, Sept. 15

Intoxicated juvenile reported

In Quincy, a caller reported that an intoxicated juvenile was dropped off at Plumas District Hospital. They were unable to get hold of the parents and requested that a deputy assist. The caller reported that dad finally called back. He then called and asked to speak to a deputy about the incident. The deputy told the father about a party spot for high schoolers.

Disturbance reported

In Quincy, a caller reported a party and she could hear a man yelling and screaming. While on the phone she said she thought a man was leaving. Then she called back to say he had returned. A deputy contacted the partygoers who agreed to shut it down and keep the peace.

Disturbance over vehicle

In Greenville, a caller reported that two men were arguing at a business because a man wouldn’t work on their vehicle. The subjects were gone when a deputy arrived. He was on the lookout for them, but was unable to locate the vehicle.

Big fall

In the Gold Mountain area, a caller said a woman fell off a ladder from the second story. The information was transferred to EPHC. Eastern Plumas Fire was also paged.

Assault reported

In Portola, a businessperson reported that a man went into the business and assaulted him. The man then vandalized the store. He then left. No medical was needed. A man said he went to the business because they owed him money. The employee refused to give him the money so he broke a beer bottle.

Stuck in the muck

In the Lake Davis area, a caller reported that she was stuck in the mud. She was in a Jeep and by herself. She had one foot in a cast. She said she’d been trying to get the vehicle out for more than an hour. CHP was going to handle the call. About an hour later her Jeep was unstuck.

Suspicious living arrangement

In Portola, a caller reported that a man was living in a pickup near the railroad. A deputy was unable to locate the vehicle and will look for it throughout the week.

Gunshots heard

In Portola, a caller reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area. The caller said they had been going on for about 20 minutes. A deputy contacted a man who said he was working on a generator that was backfiring.

Burglary reported

In Portola, a caller reported that some things were stolen and now he was in an argument with a man. It was thought the other man might have weapons. The reporting party said the other man left running north and was going toward the back road to Delleker. The information was given to CHP. A boat hull number was provided. A jet ski and a trailer were taken. Dispatch attempted to confirm things with the Reno Police Department, but learned their system was down and were unable to confirm anything. A sergeant was en route to collect the stolen trailer and jet ski. Reno Police Department confirmed the items were stolen. The victim’s information was shared with RPD.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Notify people and dogs

In Chilcoot, a caller said that Caltrans construction was occurring at night and it scared her dogs. She went out to see what was going on with the dogs and they ran off. The caller thought Caltrans should notify residents when they were doing construction. The caller was provided with a number for the agency. The information was also transferred to animal control.

Know how to use a chainsaw?

In Meadow Valley, a caller said that a man in a Navigator approached his driveway. The man asked if he knew how to use a chainsaw. Then the man turned his vehicle around and headed toward Quincy. The caller said the man had a dog was him.

Lid’s off

In Quincy, a caller reported that a storm drain lid was off and next to the drain. CHP said it was back in place and that the road department didn’t need to respond.

Citation issued

In Quincy, a caller requested animal control respond because there was a dog in her kitchen. The deputy attempted to locate the owner of the dog. The information was transferred to animal control.

Someone’s cutting down trees

In the Greenville area, a caller reported that someone in a big white truck was cutting down trees on his property. A deputy said it was a shared easement with PG&E and the company was allowed to be there.

No thanks given

In Greenville, a caller said she was being threatened by someone who she allowed to stay on her property. A deputy explained eviction procedures.

Bad manners reported

At the Lake Almanor Peninsula, a caller wanted to report that local contractors were relieving themselves in front of his daughter and granddaughter. A deputy said there was no crime.

Disturbing camping

At the Rocky Point Campground at Lake Almanor, a caller requested assistance with removing campers that were causing problems. They left.

Civil issues over water

In the Greenville area, a caller said her father’s neighbors kept shutting off the well. A deputy provided civil procedures.

Smoke reported

South of Canyon Dam, a caller reported seeing smoke in the area toward Round Valley. The information was transferred to USFS.

Getting threatened

In Portola, a caller said he was threatened by the driver of a little silver car. He thought the person might have been drinking. He wanted the individual contacted and to counsel him. A deputy contacted a business and obtained a video of the vehicle. The person was counseled.

Intoxicated and cut up

In Chester, someone at Seneca Hospital said that a man who had been drinking also had cuts on his forehead. He was trying to refuse treatment. The individual returned to the hospital for treatment.

Vehicle off the highway

On Highway 89 at the shooting range near Greenville, a deputy reported finding a disabled vehicle about 50 yards off the road. There was a damaged front passenger side tire. The vehicle was unoccupied and secure. The information was transferred to CHP.

Sawed-off shotgun noted

At the fire camp in Taylorsville, a caller reported that two people on a Harley rode through the camp. The individuals had a sawed-off shotgun on the side. They were heading toward Greenville. The information was given to a deputy and CHP to be on the lookout. The information was also given to fish and wildlife. The area from the Greenville Wye to Taylorsville was checked. It was thought the people were at a business in Greenville. A deputy contacted some people matching the description, but it was the wrong vehicle.

Smoke reported

In the Lake Davis area, a caller reported seeing a plume of smoke in the mountains northeast of Portola. The information was transferred to USFS. USFS said there was increased activity on the Walker Fire and they had aircraft on it.

Use of a blowtorch

In Quincy, a caller said his neighbor was using a blowtorch while working on his driveway. He was concerned about the fire danger. A deputy said the man was working on his driveway in a safe manner.

Blocking the driveway

In Greenville, a caller reported an ongoing issue with the neighbor blocking his cars in their shared driveway. The man agreed to move his vehicle, but said he would be calling.

Lost a motorcycle

In Greenville a caller said that neither she nor her son knew where a motorcycle was. He’s in custody, and she’s co-owner of it. She thought it might have been stolen. The information was transferred to CHP.

Patient left too soon

In Quincy, someone at PDH requested a welfare check on a patient. The man left before being discharged and still had an IV in his arm. A deputy said the man removed the IV on his own.

Carrying trash bags

In Blairsden, someone reported that two males wearing hooded sweatshirts were carrying white plastic garbage bags. The caller thought they seemed suspicious. CHP was unable to locate them. Deputies were also unable to find them.

Illegal dumping reported

In Quincy, a caller reported that a known man was illegally dumping trash. The caller called back and said everything was fine.

The old purse in the face game

In Quincy, dispatch received a call with an open line. They could hear a male telling someone to get the purse out of his face. Dispatch was unable to call back. A sergeant contacted two people who were working at a business. He was unaware of anyone in need of assistance. The sergeant was unable to locate the people.

Citations reported

Three juveniles were cited and charged with underage drinking. A caller reported that there was a party in the woods in Clio with underage drinking involved. Deputies were involved in another case, but when they arrived they found several parked vehicles and were looking for the party. The parents had to pick up their children.

Fight reported

In Quincy, a caller said he was in a fight with a man at Lake Davis. He wanted to speak to a deputy. A deputy spoke to the person who requested that the deputy reach out to the other person.

Friday, Sept. 13

Hit his car door

In Portola, a caller reported a disturbance. He said a man charged at his car door. The deputy contacted everyone involved. They all agreed to keep the peace. He explained the proper temporary restraining order information.

Are those feet?

On Highway 49 north of Dyson Lane near Vinton, a caller said she thought she saw a pair of bare feet sticking out from under a tarp on the side of the road. A deputy was notifying the CHP. A deputy said a person was sleeping in his tarp on the side of the roadway. He was fine and didn’t need assistance.

Baby choking

In the Greenville area, a caller reported that her baby was choking on a fruit snack. She thought she got some of it, but there was more lodged in its throat. Dispatch could hear the baby crying. The information was transferred to PHI. Indian Valley and Crescent Mills fire responded.

Semi involved

Eastbound on Highway 70 near Graeagle, a caller reported that a semi almost ran her off the road. The information was transferred to CHP.

Kitten got warm

In Quincy, an animal control officer was responding to rescue a kitten that was stuck behind a water heater. The officer was unable to find it.

Citation reported

In Greenville, an animal control officer cited a woman charged with violating a county animal code.

Citation issued

In Portola, a deputy reported citing a teen that was charged with being underage and having a passenger in a vehicle.

Patrol check

At the Dame Shirley Plaza in Quincy, a patrol check at the Friday protest was reported. A deputy reported that everything was fine and that all of the protesters were packing up to leave.

Trash dumped

In the Clio area, a deputy reported speaking to a man who said that someone was dumping waste on his property.

Kittens under the house

In Quincy, a caller said she found five kittens under the house. She was told to return them so the mother could retrieve them. The information was transferred to animal control. They would respond to get the kittens and the mom.

Blocking the roadway

In Greenville, a caller reported that a woman was blocking the roadway and wouldn’t allow trucks to dump wastewater. A deputy was to handle the situation.

Fistfight reported

In Portola, a caller said she was driving and saw a group of people in a fistfight in front of a bar. She said there were six or seven men involved. The information was transferred to CHP. It was then determined that no one needed assistance.

Up and down the street

In Portola, a caller reported that someone was driving a quad up and down Gulling Street. A deputy was unable to find anyone on Gulling but found someone on E. Spruce standing next to a quad. The individual ran inside and was refusing to speak to the deputy.

Thursday, Sept. 12

Counseled about dogs

In Portola, a person said she was concerned about some dogs that wouldn’t stop barking. She didn’t think the owner was caring for the animals. The woman’s husband then called and said the dogs’ owner appeared to be home, but wouldn’t answer the door. The information was transferred to an animal control officer. The dogs’ owner was contacted and counseled about his dogs.

Big story, long walk

In the area of Grubbs Cow Camp and Lava Rocks near Bucks Lake, a caller said that his vehicle was stolen by two men at gunpoint the previous night. He said he had to walk the 21 miles to his residence. Chico Area CHP reported that the man’s truck was involved in a traffic collision in their area and was stored.

Suspicious vehicles reported

In the Lake Davis Road and Smith Peaks turn off area, a deputy received a reported of two suspicious vehicles in the area. The individual had no description of them. A deputy said they were fine and had people en route to give them rides home.

Cat bite

In the Lake Almanor Peninsula area, an animal control officer reported that a man was bitten on the hand by a feral cat. They couldn’t find the cat.

Scooper versus little red boat

On Lake Davis, a caller reported receiving a call that an aircraft scooper was out on the lake and a little red boat was heading out toward the middle. The information was transferred to air attack dispatch at USFS. They would notify the scoopers to look out for the boat. A deputy monitored the path of the scoopers and the vessel wasn’t in danger.

Baby hurt

In the Maybe area, a caller requested a welfare check on a child. The parents live in the area and there was a party the previous night. A baby got hurt and had to go to the hospital and get stitches. The father was passed out and unaware that the child was injured and the mother wasn’t there. A deputy reported that it was unfounded. A doctor at Eastern Plumas Health Care didn’t think there was a delay in getting the baby care. Both parents appeared to be sober. A deputy was notifying child protective services and the information was transferred to the district attorney.

Theft reported

In Quincy, a caller from the Quincy Cemetery District reported a theft from their shed.

Citation issued

In Delleker, an animal control officer reported citing a man who was charged with county animal code violations.

No place to stay

In Greenville, a caller contacted dispatch in an attempt to reach his parents. He has been in Susanville since the evacuations with the Walker Fire. He couldn’t reach his parents and has been couch surfing since. He is running out of places to stay. The information was forwarded to the USFS to see if they could send someone to the parents’ residence. A sergeant spoke to the mother who said she was aware of where her children are and that they’re all fine.

Left hospital too soon

In Chester, someone at Seneca Hospital reported that a man left the facility on foot with an IV in her arm. The information was transferred to CHP to check the area. CHP was unable to find the woman. When a deputy arrived he also tried to locate her and couldn’t.

Assault at the skate park

In Portola, a deputy received a report of an assault at the skate park. Juveniles were involved. Then there was a disturbance over the assault with four other people. The parties were counseled and temporary restraining order information was explained.

Incorrigible daughter reported

In Quincy, a caller reported her daughter was misbehaving. It was unknown what clothing she was wearing. The caller said the daughter skipped some school and was possibly at Pioneer Park. The daughter wouldn’t answer her cell phone. Then the mother reported having the daughter at the residence. A deputy spoke to them.

Someone trying to break-in

In Chester, a caller said that a man was trying to break into her residence. She didn’t know if he had a weapon. He was then threatening to break down the door. No deputy was immediately available. Then the caller said the man just broke her door, but hadn’t gained entry yet. She said the man just walked to another residence. Then someone saw him running down the street.

Dad was in a fight

In Portola, a caller said his dad was involved in a fight. The parties were separated.

Fireworks heard

In Quincy, a caller thought he could hear people setting off fireworks. He said he could hear a loud whistle noise like a piccolo Pete. A deputy said all was quiet.

Hearing things

In Quincy, a caller requested that a deputy check because she was hearing strange noises around the house. She was home alone. A deputy checked inside and outside and found nothing wrong.

Wednesday, Sept. 11

Escape artist

In Portola, a caller said he found a tan and beige boxer named Louie. He called the phone numbers of the dog’s tags, but it didn’t work. He caught the dog, but it escaped again. He saw the direction it was going in. The information was transferred to animal control.

Stung by a bee

In the Silver Lake area, a caller requested an ambulance for herself. She was stung by a bee. She gave herself a shot, but could feel her throat swell. She was en route from Toll Gate. The call was transferred to REMSA. PDH, Quincy and Meadow Valley fire were paged.

Bridge is living quarters

At Red Bridge on La Porte Road, a probation officer was checking on a probationer that was living under the bridge. Probation didn’t have contact with the person.

Golf cart did it

In the Lake Almanor area, dispatch found an open line on a 911 call. Dispatch spoke to a man who said he has a new phone and threw it into the golf cart and it called dispatch.

Trespass notice given

In Graeagle, a deputy spoke to a person about a temporary restraining order and civil procedures. The reporting party asked a deputy to contact an individual and give that person a trespass warning. Initially the suspect was unreachable by phone and no one knew where he lived. Finally an address was found and when the deputy knocked at the door there was no answer. The deputy attempted to call the suspect’s parents and then left a business card asking they return the call. A deputy eventually spoke to the man and issued a trespass warning.

Fire spotted

From Soldiers Meadow looking south in the Chester area, a caller said she could see a fire, possibly a new start. She said she was on the Pacific Crest Trail. The information was transferred to USFS.

No wood yet

In Blairsden, a caller said he paid a man for firewood and he had not brought it yet. A deputy talked to the seller who said he would deliver the wood that night.

Violating restraining order

In Greenville, a caller said that a man was violating a restraining order. He called her and then left a letter in the mailbox.

Small trailer taken

In Quincy, a caller reported having a small trailer with a toolbox in front sitting outside that was taken. The information was transferred to CHP.

Lost on a three-wheeler

In the Lumpkin Ridge area in Butte County, a caller said she was lost on the Plumas National Forest with a three-wheeled motorcycle. She said they left from the Feather Falls Casino and headed to the Feather Falls Trailhead. They turned around and went back in a different direction. She said her GPS indicated she was 5.1 miles from Milsap Bar Road. She had about 30 miles worth of fuel left. They discussed signs and landmarks they’d seen and the cell pinned to the West Branch of Nelson Creek. The call later said she was going to drive to the Milsap Campground. She was going to call when she got there. Someone thought she was on a good logging road with logging trucks on it.

On the roof???

In Portola, a caller said that her neighbor’s dog kept coming over. There was dog feces on her roof from the upstairs. The information was transferred to a deputy in Portola.

Harassment reported

In Portola, a caller reported that a group of kids was harassing her and her children. They were making inappropriate remarks. A juvenile was counseled by a deputy.

Shooting in the park

Near the soccer field close to the community center at the Chester Park, a caller said she heard three shots. The information was transferred to CHP because a deputy was out of the area. CHP was unable to locate anything.

Threats reported

In Portola, a caller said that his neighbor threatened to harm his dogs and got verbal with his wife. A caller asked that a deputy contact his wife. A deputy contacted them and they agreed to keep the peace.

Trying to set fire to a bush

In Chester, a caller reported that a man was trying to light a bush on fire by a bridge. Then he was walking westbound toward Main Street. A deputy said the man denied trying to light a bush on fire. He was smoking cannabis out of a tin can.

Traffic speeding

In Portola, a deputy reported that a woman said that cars were speeding up and down the street. She requested extra patrol checks and wanted the city sheriff’s office to put up a radar machine.

Burning up dead trees

In Twain, a caller said that her neighbor had a fire in their yard and was trying to burn up a bunch of dead trees. She wondered if the small fires were legal. The caller was advised they were warming fires. She said she was going over to make sure the people had water.

Won’t let her leave

In Quincy, a caller said that a man wouldn’t let her leave the residence. She said there were weapons under the bed. He was standing in front of the door. A deputy reported that they agreed to keep the peace.