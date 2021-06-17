Jail help

6-16-21

Vic

Sheriff desperate to fill correctional positions in jail

By Victoria Metcalf

[email protected]

Interested in a career in law enforcement? A good beginning to a career is working in correctional center. To that end, the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for some interested men and women to work as correctional officers for the Plumas County Correctional Center.

Sheriff Todd Johns made a second plea to members of the Plumas County Board of Supervisors Tuesday, June 15 during the regular meeting. Johns explained the facility needs more officers. Vacant positions are pushing the cost of overtime almost beyond control.

Those interested in a future in law enforcement must be 18 years old, Johns told supervisors. There are opportunities for advancement within the facility, and the sheriff’s office often recruits new deputies from those employed within the facility.

Salary ranges for a correctional officer I position are from $17.98 to $21.88 per hour. Salaries for correctional officer II positions are from $19.81 to $24.11 per hour. Salary ranges depend upon qualifications of the applicant.

Under the job description offered by the Plumas County Human Resources Department, correctional officers work under supervision in a training capacity learning to supervise inmates at the corrections facility in Quincy.

Requirements include learning to enforce facility rules and how to maintain security within the facility.

There are procedures and methods of security for the facility and to maintain a safe environment for inmates and staff. “This is the entry and the training level in the correctional officer series,” according to Johns. “Incumbents initially work in a training capacity.”

Correctional officers also learn to perform bailiff duties, maintain security to both the courthouse and jury panels, among other duties. To qualify for a correctional officer II position, the individual must have one year working in the capacity or a correctional officer I.

For more information on becoming a correctional officer with the Plumas County Sheriff’s Officer and an application go to plumascounty.com and look for employment opportunities.