Sheriff talks evacuations — who might go home, who might be next

Allowing people to return to their East Quincy neighborhood is a priority for the sheriff, but not until it’s safe. During an interview late this afternoon, Aug. 24, Plumas County Sheriff Todd Johns said that he will make a decision Tuesday morning — once he sees how the weather impacts the fire overnight. (A Red Flag Warning remains in effect with the potential for wind and lightning and little rain.)

“I’m trying to get East Quincy opened up,” he said, “but there’s still a little activity there.”

East Quincy residents evacuated Thursday night, Aug. 20, and many are anxious to get home.

Mandatory evacuation orders are in effect for La Porte Road, Highway 70 from Chandler Road east to Squirrel Creek Road, as well as the communities of Greenhorn and Spring Garden. Those areas will remain under mandatory evacuation orders.

While evacuation advisories are in effect for East Quincy, south of Lee road from Radio Hill Road east, and the east end of Chandler Road from Highway 70 to Carol Lane East.

When asked if more advisories were imminent, Johns said there could be. He was heading to the Sloat area with incident command personnel to evaluate the situation there. Based on what he sees, he could order the advisory as early as today or possibly tomorrow. “I want to see how close it is before I make a decision,” he said.