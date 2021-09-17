Sheriff’s Blotter for Sept. 15

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Mari Erin Roth. No names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The following is a summary of activity from Sept. 15

High at Sierra

1:11 a.m. Quincy. A caller reports an intoxicated male, mid 20s, wearing dark clothes and a red bandana does not have permission to be there-is now passed out in a chair at Strike Camp on Lee Road near command yurts. Subject was arrested on charges of loitering to commit a crime, and public intoxication.

Advertisement

Neighbors

8:30 a.m. Portola. A caller reports a bear near her house, lives 20 feet from her house in a gully. The caller is concerned because it is close to her house and where kids play.

Fire watch

10:08 a.m. Virgilia. From Redhill lookout a caller reports a large flareup with flames over the railroad tracks and about 75 feet from the RR’s propane tanks across the river, southeast of the resort.

Still hot

2:21 p.m. Greenville. A caller reports a flareup on the mountain with open flame southeast of Greenville.

Green thumb

2:50 p.m. Chester. A caller reports the neighbor has plants growing along their fence and it is breaking the fence down.

It’s not personal

6:01 p.m. Lake Almanor. A caller reports another juvenile is threatening her son. A deputy advised the victim received third hand info that a subject was going to beat him up. The victim and subject have never met nor do they know each other.

Advertisement

High burn

7:30 p.m. Twain. A caller reports fire in the trees on the mountain seen from Hwy 70 near Old Mill Ranch.

Late night donuts

7:37 p.m. Quincy. A caller reports a known subject is spinning donuts on his property and causing a general disturbance. 7:58 p.m. A deputy contacted the subject who agreed to keep the peace.

It’s been three days

9:42 p.m. Quincy. A caller reports that a known subject is causing a verbal and physical disturbance and that the subject is now on the front porch yelling at everyone in the house and hit the youngest child. The subject has no weapons and is intoxicated. The caller is in the back bedroom and the subject just walked back into the house yelling and slamming the door. 9:47 p.m. the subject came into the room that the subject is in and can be heard yelling at multiple people. 9:50 p.m. The subject called 911 to advise her “kid’s girlfriend” won’t leave her house-sounds very intoxicated. Subject will go to bed for the night. Proper eviction procedures were given.

Advertisement

Impatient for late night snacks

10:46 p.m. Quincy. A caller said at least four bears were being aggressive toward her while she was trying to take out the trash.

$30,000 dog house

11:27 p.m. Portola. A caller reports a dog has been locked up in a vehicle since about 2 p.m. and said no one has come back to the vehicle – a silver Toyota 4Runner with black wheels, near the main dumpster. 12:20 a.m. A deputy attempted to contact the owner of the vehicle and another party, unable to contact. The dog is not in any stress, the temperature of the vehicle is not bad, no crime. Info faxed to Animal Control.