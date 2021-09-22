Sheriff’s Blotter: For Sept. 20

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The following is a summary of activity from Sept. 20, 2021

I hear you knocking but you can’t come in

12:01 a.m. Portola. A caller reports a bear in the neighborhood charged the caller while she was outside. The bear is currently tearing up property. The caller said she has attempted to contact Fish and Wildlife multiple times and nothing has happened. 12:21 a.m. A deputy advised the bear ran off but was aggressive and pushed on the front door. A message was sent to Fish and Wildlife to follow up. This has happened multiple nights. 12:26 a.m. Fish and Wildlife will re-contact and update the disposition when the warden handles it tomorrow.

Freelance photographer

1:13 p.m. Quincy. A caller reports a known person has a camera pointing at his residence and daughters’ bedroom and would like deputy contact to have the camera moved. While serving the caller with temporary restraining order papers, the camera was seen in the location the caller states it to be and is approximately 25 feet from the caller’s residence. The subject will be contacted to have the camera removed/moved to a different location.

School is out

2:24 p.m. Quincy. A caller reports a student in possession of drug paraphernalia and alcohol. The student has been suspended and just left for home with the parent. The caller said the student’s items are still on campus and requests a deputy.

Stay in your own backyard

5:59 p.m. Chester. A caller reports a suspicious male on foot looking in people’s backyard. The subject is wearing a green T-shirt, ball cap, is short and has a thin build. A deputy was unable to locate subject.

Zombie apocalypse

6:01 p.m. Chester. A caller reports a suspicious juvenile trespassing on his property. The caller said the juvenile threatened the caller when confronted. The juvenile is approximately 15-17 years old. The caller has a photo of the suspect, no weapons, last seen going south toward First Ave, wearing dark clothes, backpack and longer hair. 8:15 p.m. A deputy advised contact with subject who only requested the information on file.

Too young to smoke

8:02 p.m. Chester. A caller reports theft of vapes 15-20 minutes ago by three juveniles of unknown descriptions but have them on camera.

Cross-dressing pajama party

9:44 p.m. Graeagle. A caller reports suspicious activity near her car. Caller reports her pajamas are missing from her car. The subject is an unknown male, thin build, dark color pickup with a trailer behind it. The caller is parked near Coyote Bar and Grill. 10:16 p.m. The sergeant contacted the caller and advised suspicious circumstances only.