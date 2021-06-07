Sheriff’s Blotter: June 1-6

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Victoria Metcalf. No individuals’ names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The following is a summary of activity from June 1 June 6.

In this report, the terms RP (reporting party), BOLO (be on the lookout) and occasionally HBD (had been drinking) are used.

ARRESTS

Greenville

A deputy reported the arrest of a woman who was charged with battery.

A deputy reported the arrest of a man who was charged with resisting arrested.

A deputy reported the arrest of a man who was charged with violation of a health and safety code and an out-of-state warrant. A sergeant said the people were walking northbound on Wolf Creek with a shopping cart and flashing lights. They planned to camp at the end of Wolf Creek Road. The woman was given a card for the crisis center.

Indian Valley

The CHP reported the arrest of a man who was charged with driving under the influence.

Portola

A deputy reported the arrest of a man who was charged with battery.

Quincy

A deputy reported the arrest of a man on a motorcycle that was charged with failure to yield. It was reported that the riders of two motorcycles were involved and were doing speeds of 90 mph. One motorcyclist was stopped and the other continued on. The CHP was BOLOing for that vehicle. The CHP was unable to locate the second person.

Probation reported the arrest of a man who was charged with a probation violation.

A deputy reported the arrest of a man who was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

MISCELLANEOUS

Sunday, June 6

Citation reported: A deputy reported citing a woman who was charged with probation violation and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

Fight reported: At the Rocky Point Campground at Lake Almanor, a caller reported a physical fight among at least four people. A sergeant said a man and women were arguing and the man had left.

Disturbance reported: In Greenville, a caller said he received a call from a woman who was screaming and he could hear her kids in the background screaming. She said her arm was bleeding. The information was given to a deputy and a sergeant and to the Indian Valley and Crescent Mills fire departments. It turned out the woman was in an argument with a man. The injuries were scrapes to her arm from falling over something in the home. The man was gone. Everyone agreed to keep the peace.

Fire noticed: In the La Porte area, a caller reported a burn pile that was smoldering. The information was transferred to CalFire and the USFS.

Seafood issues: In Chilcoot, a caller called 911 accidentally. She said she was trying to order lobsters and couldn’t remember the number.

Man reports beating: In Quincy, a caller said her husband is living on the bike path. He told her he was just beat up by five men. She said he might have a hunting knife with him. No further information was available.

Gunshots reported: In Quincy, a deputy heard gunshots in the downtown area. The deputy contacted several people and it sounded like it came from Main and Davis streets. The deputy was unable to locate anything.

Theft reported: In Quincy, a caller said that someone was in her room and she was missing things. A deputy said no theft occurred that things were just misplaced.

Man misbehaving: In Quincy at the skate park, a caller reported that a man who looked to be in his 40s was urinating in front of children. A sergeant was unable to locate the man.

Everyone was missing: In Quincy on Highway 70 and Radio Hill, the CHP requested a BOLO on a man who stumbled into the roadway and then failed to obey commands from the CHP. A deputy was unable to locate either the CHP or the man.

Tree down: On Highway 89 a deputy asked dispatch to contact the CHP so they could contact Caltrans because a tree was blocking both lanes in the Indian Falls area. The deputy reported that his patrol vehicle hit the tree. Both the deputy and the vehicle were okay. The deputy said that a chainsaw was needed. A sergeant requested CHP for control traffic. The sergeant said the tree was removed.

Saturday, June 5

Suspicious person: In Graeagle, a caller reported that late in the afternoon the previous day, a man who said he was from PG&E told her a dead tree needed to be removed. She said he wasn’t wearing any identifying clothing or had a company vehicle. The RP was going to contact the power company later.

Drone issues: In the Beckwourth area, a caller reported ongoing issues with a neighbor flying a drone over his property. He said he asked him to stop, but the problems continue. A deputy contacted the RP and the person reportedly flying the drone. That person denied flying a drone over the other’s property. Civil procedures were provided to the RP.

Burn pile spotted: In the Chester area, a caller reported that a burn pile was smoldering and left unattended within a development. The information was transferred to SIFC.

Dog in trouble: At the Honker Cove Boat Ramp parking lot at Lake Almanor, the boat patrol received a reported of a dog in distress in a locked truck with the windows up. The USFS didn’t have anyone in the area. The CHP was having a unit stop by. The owner was located and counseled about leaving the dog in a vehicle.

Theft reported: In Greenville, a caller reported that someone stole lighters from the hardware store. The caller said it was her son and wanted contact from a deputy. The deputy contacted the store and the individual there was non desirous of pressing charged. The juvenile was counseled and the information transferred to probation.

Citation issued: On Lake Davis, a man was issued a citation for a boating offense.

Citation reported: On Lake Almanor, a man was issued a citation on a boating-related offense.

Vandalism reported: In Greenville, a caller reported that two juveniles vandalized his gas sign. He said one juvenile was still there and wanted contact with a deputy.

Shot fired: In the area of Collins Pine and the Timber House, a caller said she heard a single shot fired. A deputy checked the area and didn’t find anyone out of in distress.

People in the roadway: On Highway 70 and Old Cromberg Road, a caller reported that multiple people were running into the roadway. The information was transferred to the CHP.

Suspicious situation: In Quincy at the fairgrounds, a caller said a man was walking around the area. He tossed all his stuff in front of the 4-H building. A number of people were looking for him and were concerned for other campers. A sergeant checked around but was unable to locate him.

Walking in the roadway: On Cemetery Hill on Highway 70 in Quincy, a caller reported that a person was walking in the middle of the road. The information was transferred to the CHP.

Friday, June 4

Dog attack: In Portola, a caller said she was out walking her dog when another dog attacked herself and her dog. She said the dog bit her hand but didn’t break the skin. The information was transferred to animal control.

Concerned for children: Westbound on Lee Road at Quincy Junction in Quincy, a caller reported seeing a white van with several children hanging out the windows. The RP said it appeared none of them were wearing seatbelts. The information was transferred to the CHP.

Trapped behind a train: On Carmack Mine Road, a called said that a train broke down and he’s trapped behind it. The entrance to the mine is three miles from the turn off to Greenhorn Ranch. He said he is able to get to the other side of the train by crawling under it and had permission from the conductor. He said he needs a ride back to the ranch. The CHP was sending a unit.

Moved on in: In Cromberg, a caller asked to speak to a deputy. He said he’d been away for four months and when he returned home someone had moved in. After having talked to the RP’s neighbors, the deputy was finally able to talk to the RP who became belligerent and made general statements involving firearms. The RP called back and said he needed to talk to someone and provided the number of a veteran’s crisis line.

Thursday, June 3

Seeing things?: In Quincy, a caller requested to speak to a deputy about seeing a red or amber glow on a table. The RP said the light went away. A deputy attempted to contact the RP and left a voicemail.

Vehicle blocking road: On Seneca Road, a caller reported that a vehicle was parked on the road and blocking it. The information was transferred to the CHP.

Injured on the Pacific Crest Trail: A caller reported that his son is on the Pacific Crest Trail and injured his knee. He said the victim wasn’t moving. He was with two friends. The individual then called 911 and said he thought he broke his knee and couldn’t walk at all. He said that he and his two friends had plenty of food and water and reported the milepost position. Search and rescue was requested and someone requested the CHP helicopter. Eastern Plumas Health Care’s ambulance was staged near Johnsville. The hiker was rescued by helicopter and transported to EPHC in Portola.

Firearm missing: In Graeagle, a caller reported that his firearm was lost or missing for two weeks. It’s a snub nosed .38 five shot and gave the serial number. The firearm was entered into AFS.

Wednesday, June 2

Disturbance reported: In Portola, a caller said that a man driving a 4-Runner with a Trump Glad was yelling and swerving at him on Highway 70. They eventually went in different directions. A deputy gave the RP instructions on civil procedures and the RP requested the other person be counseled.

Theft reported: In La Porte, a caller said someone stole the winch off his ATV.

Citations issued: On Lake Almanor, the boat patrol reported issuing two citations for lack of numbers.

Walker Mine vandalized: In Taylorsville, a caller from a legal office for the state water board reported that someone vandalized Walker Mine. Someone had cut through locks to get there. Extra patrol checks were requested.

Squatters reported: In Chester, a caller said someone was squatting on her property. She said her neighbor said that a motorhome and several tents were there. The RP’s son was going there. A sergeant didn’t find anyone on the property.

Vandalism reported: In Quincy, a caller reported a possible break-in to his car. He said he went to roll down the window and it broke. Then he found a lock pick set stuck in the door. Nothing was missing.

Tuesday, June 1

Citation issued: In Greenville, a deputy reported charging a juvenile who was charged with possession of marijuana. A caller said the juvenile took it on a field trip over the weekend.