Sheriff’s Blotter: Lots of downed trees reported last week

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Victoria Metcalf. No individuals’ names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The following is a summary of the week’s activity from Jan. 19 through Jan. 23

BY THE NUMBERS

43 calls to 911

29 requests for assistance

27 medical calls

26 reports involving a fire department

19 reports involving a suspicious nature

17 civil reports

17 calls to CHP

16 disturbances reported

11 probation reports

9 arrests reported

9 reports of sex crime registrations and checks

7 alarms reported

7 citations issued

6 reports to REMSA

5 reports to SIFC

5 reports involving traffic

5 hazards reported

5 welfare check requests

4 reports of theft

4 reports to CPS

4 domestic violence reports

3 reports to the DA

3 scams or frauds reported

3 property-related reports

ARRESTS

Greenville

A deputy reported the arrest of a woman who was charged with false impersonation. Someone reported that a homeless woman was sitting on the front porch of an abandoned house.

Portola

Three people were arrested or cited. A woman was charged with having two local warrants. One man was cited and charged with violating his probation and possession of methamphetamine. The man was arrested and charged with four warrants. Another man was cited and charged with possession of methamphetamine, probation violation, driving with a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy reported that while doing a probation check a man was arrested and charged with violating his probation and possession of methamphetamine.

Quincy

A corrections officer in the jail requested a case number for a man who was booked and released by fish and wildlife. A man was arrested and charged with a fishing violation.

A man was arrested and charged with inflicting corporal punishment and child endangerment.

Twain

On Highway 70 near Twain, the CHP reported the arrest of a man who was charged with having a warrant, giving false information to a peace officer, non-possession of a driver’s license, and resisting arrest.

MISCELLANEOUS

Saturday, Jan. 23

Stuck in the snow: On Frazier Creek and Gold Lake roads, a woman reported getting her vehicle stuck in the snow. The information was transferred to the CHP. A deputy reported that the CHP arrived and the individual whose vehicle was stuck was sent on her way.

Fireworks reported: In Delleker, a caller reported that fireworks were going off. A deputy checked the area but didn’t find any.

Runaway reported: In Portola, a deputy received a report that a child ran away. The deputy was checking in a few residences and around town. The deputy located the child who said she was allegedly abused. The deputy reported there was no evidence of abuse, but child protective services and the district attorney were notified.

Friday, Jan. 22

Citation reported: On Highway 70 west of Beckwourth, a deputy cited a man who was charged with a vehicle violation.

Citation issued: A woman was cited in Greenville and charged with a vehicle code violation.

Theft reported: In Quincy, someone reported that firewood was stolen from her carport.

Thursday, Jan. 21

Citation issued: At the boat launch at Canyon Dam, a caller reported that a man came up to them and asked for a ride. He said he wrecked his vehicle off the road, but refused to let them call the sheriff’s office. He then walked off but was still in the area. The information was transferred to the CHP who requested medical assistance as a precaution. A deputy transported the individual to the substation in Chester, where the man was cited and charged with violating the terms of their Post Release Community Supervision.

Screaming to the music: In Portola, a caller reported that a neighbor was causing problems because the music was being played very loudly and he was screaming to it. A deputy contacted the singer who agreed to keep the peace for the rest of the night and turn the music down. The reporting party called back and said the individual was doing it again and it woke her up. A deputy contacted the person again and he once again agreed to keep the peace and turn the music down.

Welfare check requested: In Chester, someone requested a welfare check on someone bent over at the third base line fence. A deputy spoke to a woman who was hunting for rocks.

Not so upstanding: In Quincy, a caller reported that a man had a hard time staying upright at a motel. Quincy Fire Department and Plumas District Hospital were paged.

Access denied: In Portola, a caller stated that a tenant refused to let her in to replace a stove. She said the tenant was served with three 24-hour-notices, and the tenant still refused to let the manager gain access. A deputy spoke to the caller who requested a standby the following day.

Citation reported: In Chester, a man was issued a citation and charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Wednesday, Jan. 20

Trying to get food stamps: In Quincy, a caller reported that someone at victim witness told her to call the sheriff’s office. It was reported that a man stole the reporting party’s tackle box and fishing licenses and was using a fake address to get food stamps. A deputy said the reporting party voluntarily gave the individual money and that was no crime.

Easement blocked: In Chester, a caller reported that someone blocked the county easement to get to the post office. The caller didn’t know anyone’s name or address and refused to give his/her name. A deputy attempted to contact the caller with no success.

Fraud/scam reported: In Portola, a caller reported receiving a scam call from someone who received a call from someone requesting money when the caller responded to an Ad for a chance to win a car and $2.5 million. The information is on file.

Disturbance for schoolwork: In Graeagle, a caller reported that a boy showed up at her house and requested that she call the cops. A deputy contacted two people who were having issues over their child’s schoolwork. They agreed to keep the peace. The information was transferred to the district attorney and child protective services.

Citation issued: In Portola, someone reported that someone drove an SUV into their yard and then the driver fled on foot. A passenger was still in the vehicle. A deputy said that Eastern Plumas Health Care and the fire department were paged as a precaution and the cancelled them when it was discovered there were no injuries. The driver was cited and charged with being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Tree down: On Highways 147 and 89 in the Canyon Dam area PG&E reported that a tree was blocking both lanes. No power lines were down. The information was transferred to the CHP.

Won’t leave the house: In Portola, a caller said that a woman was refusing to leave his residence. She was threatening him. A deputy contacted both people to learn they were arguing. They agreed to separate for the night.

Hazard reported: On Highway 70 just west of the Massack Rest Area, a caller reported that a tree was down in the road. The information was transferred to the CHP.

Another tree comes down: On Highway 70 in the Beckwourth area, a caller reported that a tree came down on a power line and the line was across the yard. There was no sparking, but the power was out and had been before the tree fell. Plumas Sierra Rural Electric was on scene.

Welfare check requested: In Greenville, a caller requested a welfare check on a child. The house was reportedly filthy and there was drug paraphernalia everywhere. A young child wasn’t in school. A deputy checked the residence and the child was okay. The information was transferred to the district attorney and child protective services.

Bad fall: In Greenville, a caller requested an ambulance for someone who fell and broke some ribs. The information was transferred to REMSA. Indian Valley Fire Department and Plumas District Hospital were paged. The patient was transported.

Tree blocking lane: On Highway 70 at Tobin in the Feather River Canyon, a deputy received a report that a tree came down and was blocking the eastbound lane. The CHP was notified, but aware of the incident. CalTrans was on scene.

Trees on power lines: On Highway 70 near Storrie in the Feather River Canyon, a caller reported that trees were down and on some power lines. The caller said he reported it to PG&E, but they weren’t taking calls for service. Later PG&E was investigating the incident.

Vandalism reported: In Beckwourth, a caller reported a possible vandalism where a man tore down the reporting party’s fence. He said he had a video of the activity. A deputy was out with the Forest Service Law Enforcement and would follow up.

Citation reported: In Quincy, it was reported that a man was cited and charged with receiving stolen property.

Video shared: In Quincy, a woman reported to the sheriff’s office that she urinated on a fence about three weeks earlier. The homeowner video taped the incident and sent it to people. A deputy followed up and the homeowner admitted that she filmed it. She said she was upset that her kids saw it. She agreed not to share the tape with others. Both parties were counseled.

Vehicle fire reported: On Highway 147 at Highway 70 near Portola, a caller reported that a vehicle was on fire. Sierra Valley Fire Department was paged.