Sheriff’s Blotter: March 1-8

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Victoria Metcalf. No individuals’ names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The following is a summary of the week’s activity from March 1 through March 8

BY THE NUMBERS

88 calls to 911

38 CHP reports

37 medical calls

33 requests for assistance

33 requests for a fire department

32 suspicious situations

28 civil reports

16 disturbances reported

12 reports to REMSA

11 animal control reports

11 traffic related situations

10 cases of vandalism reported

10 requests for a welfare check

9 probation reports

8 arrests reported

7 citations reported

7 court-related reports

6 reports to SIFC

6 reports involving weapons

5 thefts reported

4 reports to CPS

4 reports of assisting other agencies

4 deaths reported

4 reports involving children and juveniles

3 reports of domestic violence

3 reports involving property

ARRESTS

Chester

A deputy reported the arrest of a woman who was charged with being intoxicated. It was requested that she be removed from a residence.

Cromberg

The CHP reported the arrest of a man who was charged with driving under the influence.

A deputy reported the arrest of an individual who was wanted for warrants and violating probation

Quincy

A deputy reported the arrest of a man who was charged with violating a controlled substance law and domestic violence.

The CHP reported the arrest of a woman who was charged with driving under the influence and having a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher.

Spring Garden

Probation reported the arrest of a man who was charged with violating the terms of his release.

MISCELLANEOUS

Sunday, March 7

Trespassing reported: In Chester, a caller said he wanted a man off his property. He said the individual was taking stuff. A deputy said it was a civil issue but the individual was trespassed from the property and agreed not to come back.

Drug paraphernalia found: At the Lake Almanor scenic overlook near Canyon Dam, a caller reported finding drug paraphernalia and requested contact from a deputy. The deputy disposed of the stuff.

Vandalism reported: In Greenville, a caller said that a gate was broken. A sergeant said it was accidental.

Suspicious activities noted: In La Porte, a caller said that two men in a truck with a U-hall were suspicious and he thought they might be breaking into houses. The caller said the road was open from the Yuba County side. The information was passed on to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office who was sending units. They were unable to locate the individuals or vehicle.

Saturday, March 6

Snowmobiles hit building: In La Porte, a caller reported that two snowmobiles crashed into a building and that two people were injured. The information was transferred to CalFire and the Butte area CHP.

Theft reported: In Portola, a caller reported that the power company cut down trees and the wood went missing.

Leaves hospital: In Portola, someone from the emergency room staff reported that a man left the facility with an IV in his arm. He was agitated and intoxicated as well as extremely unstable.

Bullying incident reported: In Portola, a caller said his young son kept getting beat up and asked to speak to a deputy. The caller requested that the responsible individuals be counseled about bullying. The deputy contacted the juveniles and their parents. The juveniles were counseled and child protective services was notified.

Cult suspected: In the Delleker area, a caller reported that some children were living in what appeared to be a cult. The caller is from child protective services in Sacramento County. Plumas County CPS was notified. (Plumas News will follow up on this information.)

Noisy person noticed: In Portola, a caller said that a man was seated on a bench and was yelling at everyone. He had a bottle of vodka and a few beers with him. A deputy contacted him and he agreed to move on and to keep the peace.

Gunshots heard: In Quincy, a caller reported hearing two to three sets of shots coming from an address. A second and third call also came in. One reported hearing five successive rounds. The third caller indicated who was responsible and the person had been drinking. A sergeant checked the location but no one was home. The sergeant was continuing to look for the person.

Friday, March 5

Vandalism reported: In Chester, a caller reported that someone broke open about 10 post office boxes. The caller said that the locks were on the ground and he didn’t see anyone in the post office lobby. A second caller said that 12 boxes were broken into. She said she cleaned up the glass. The second reporting party called back and said the new count was up to 36 boxes. A deputy contacted one of the callers.

Citation issued: In Quincy, a deputy reported citing an individual who was charged with driving and using a cell phone and a penal code violation involving treatment.

Watcher reported: In Greenville, a caller asked to speak to a deputy about an older man in a van who sat and watched children. The caller said she had seen the van three times. When she tried to confront the man he sped off. A deputy found the identification of the suspect.

Shed destroyed: In Quincy, a caller reported that someone broke down her fence and destroyed her shed during the night.

Slow fire reported: In Chester, a deputy reported there was a three-quarters acre fire spreading at a slow rate and no structures threatened on Silver Crest. When the fire was out he was going to be on scene for mop up. A property owner was counseled about the proper way to have a controlled burn.

Thursday, March 4

Citation issued: In Keddie, it was reported that a man was cited and charged with being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Screaming heard: In Quincy, a caller reported that someone was screaming in the area. It started during the night. A deputy spoke to the reporting party who said the screaming stopped after she called 911. A deputy couldn’t find anyone who needed assistance.

Fence cut: In Chester, a caller asked to speak to a deputy because someone cut his fence.

Gunshots reported: In Portola, a caller said he was getting reports of multiple high-powered rifle shots going off at targets at the railroad. A deputy spoke to someone from Union Pacific Rail Road and the individuals left.

Citation issued: In Quincy, animal control reported that a man was cited and charged with an animal offense.

Wednesday, March 3

Vandalism reported: In Chester, a reporting party said that someone cut the lock off the gas tank and drained it.

Man exposes self: In Portola at the Joy Way Park, a deputy received information that a man exposed himself there.

Civil standby requested: In Quincy, a deputy was requested to stand by at Plumas District Hospital while a college representative served papers to a student. Then the deputy was needed at the college while the student got his vehicle. A deputy reported that the student was given a trespass warning for 14 days and then the Feather River College administration would reevaluate the situation.

Theft reported: In Greenville, a caller reported that a man withdrew $600 to pay rent and didn’t pay it. The caller said the crisis program contacted the caller who was with social services. The suspect was still living at the same rental. The caller said the suspect lost the money.

Brush fire reported: On North Valley Road at Nelson Street in Taylorsville, a caller reported that flames and smoke were in a line with spots burning outside the line. Crescent Mills and Indian Valley Fire departments were paged for a brush fire. The fire chief said it was a controlled burn.

Camping for two months: On the Old Highway Road and Chandler Road near Quincy, a caller reported that campers were on forest service land and had been there more than two months. The caller said there were two people in an RV. The USFS was given the information. They said it was an ongoing issue.

Man with a knife reported: At Hamilton Branch, a caller requested that a deputy respond because there was a man there holding a knife to his own throat. The caller said he took photos. The caller said the man was at the fishing area and had a backpack with knives and swords. A deputy contacted the man who seemed to be fine.

Argument over a dog: In Chester, a deputy reported that a man went into the substation reporting an argument with someone else over a dog. The dog apparently was aggressive toward the reporting party. The reporting party reportedly told the other one to take care of his dog or he would. The other man said that if he shot his dog he would shot the reporting party. Later they apologized to each other.

Tuesday, March 2

Citation issued: In Quincy, an animal control officer reported citing a woman who was charged with two animal control violations.

Theft possible: In Greenville, a caller said they cashed a check the previous night and it might have been stolen from someone. A deputy contacted the victim. No further information was reported.

Just in the snow: On Highway 89 on the Prattville, Butt Reservoir Road, a caller said that a 75-year-old man and his brother with medical conditions were stuck in the snow in an SUV. It was unknown how long they were there. PG&E services attempted to reach them but the snow was too deep. Someone called back to say the men were able to extricate themselves and no longer needed assistance.

Citation reported: In Greenville, a deputy reported citing a woman who was charged with driving with her license suspended or revoked.

Golden retriever charges: In Chester, a caller reported that her husband was just charged by a golden retriever. She asked to speak to a deputy. A sergeant contacted the caller. No injuries were reported, but the dog was off its leash on private property open to the public — Olsen Bar. The caller said the family was scared by the incident but the dog’s owner ignored it all and walked away. The sergeant was going to contact animal control for a solution.

Dog knocks over woman: In the Lake Almanor area, it was reported that a female suffered a knee injury when she was knocked over by a large dog. The information was transferred to SIFC.

Vandalism reported: In Greenville, a caller said that someone just broke into a building on Main Street. The back door was damaged. A description of the man was reported.

Lost puppy: Inside a business in the Plumas Pines Shopping Center in Quincy, a caller reported losing a puppy. A deputy reported the puppy was transported to the animal shelter.

Monday, March 1

Train stopped: In the Blairsden area, a Union Pacific Railroad person advised the train would be stopped on the tracks blocking the roadway at Little Bear Road off Highway 70. They were going to be there for about two hours to change crews.

Flue fire reported: In Crescent Mills, a caller requested assistance from the fire department for a flue fire. The caller managed to extinguish the fire but wanted it inspected. Crescent Mills and Indian Valley Fire Departments were paged.

Cat’s safety first: In the Lake Almanor area, a caller reported there were possible coyotes outside and she was worried about her outdoor cats. The caller was given the number to contact fish and wildlife.

Transient looking in windows: In Quincy, a caller reported that a transient man with a shopping cart filled with things was looking in the windows of vehicles. He was asked to leave. He then approached a house in another area. The suspected was trespassed to a business and he agreed to move on.

Bullet goes through walls: In Quincy, a caller reported that someone shot a bullet through two walls on the ground level of a building on Crescent Street. It occurred during the night. A deputy was notified, but said there was no video footage of it at the business.

Digging through Dumpsters: In Quincy, a caller said a man wearing a beanie and who had a shopping cart was digging through Dumpsters. The CHP was contacted for assistance. A deputy contacted the man who agreed to move on.

Slashed tires reported: In Quincy, a caller reported that someone’s car tires were slashed during the night. Three other neighbors had problems too.

Missing bar of soap: In Chester, a sergeant received a report from someone who thought someone else was in his home the previous night. He said the doors and windows were locked, but thought a homeless person got in because of the timing. He also heard someone telling the dog to go away while he walked around the house. The only thing that was missing was a bar of soap. The caller said he did have a recording of the intruder when he shooed his dog away. Extra patrol checks were requested.

Assault reported

In the Spring Garden area. A caller said that her neighbor’s dogs kept coming onto her property. It caused a fight with the neighbor allegedly punching the caller in the face. The caller then said everyone was separated and non desirous of pressing charges.