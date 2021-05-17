Sheriff’s blotter: May 10-16

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individuals’ names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The following is a summary of the week’s activity from May 10 through May 16.

In this report, the terms RP (reporting party), BOLO (be on the lookout) and occasionally HBD (had been drinking) are used.

ARRESTS

Chester

A deputy reported the arrest of a man who was charged with violating probation and violating a restraining order.

A caller said a woman was visited on a probation check and showed signs of HBD. She was arrested and charged with violating her probation. A deputy reported the arrest of a woman who was charged with an out of county warrant.

Greenville

A deputy reported the arrest of a man who was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended or revoked drivers license and contempt of court.

The CHP reported the arrest of a man who was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation.

Lake Almanor

A deputy reported the arrest of a man who was charged with violating post release supervision.

Portola

A deputy reported the arrest of a man who was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and contempt of court.

Quincy

A deputy reported the arrest of a man and a woman who were charged with theft. Child Protective Services and animal control were notified to take children and a dog. The vehicle was towed.

A deputy reported the arrest of two people. One man was charged with resisting arrest, battery, making threatening statements and probation violation. The second man was charged with battery, false imprisonment and probation violation. A caller reported that she could hear two people fighting. She could hear yelling and slamming around. A second person reported yelling and physical fighting. The RP called back and said both men left and one was on foot and the other riding a bike. Another man was complaining in jaw pain.

A deputy reported the arrest of a person who was charged with resisting arrest and evading an officer. It was reported the individual failed to yield from Pioneer. The vehicle was towed.

A deputy reported the arrest of a man who was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a belt buckle knife.

A corrections officer reported that a man was a fugitive of justice and the man was arrested in the jail.

The CHP reported the arrest of a person who was charged with driving under the influence and having a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher. It was reported that a child was hit by a car when the child was riding a bike. REMSA was notified and Quincy Fire Department and Plumas District Hospital responded.

MISCELLANEOUS

Sunday, May 16

Purse stolen:In Graeagle, a caller said a man stole her purse the previous day and her laptop was in it.

Saturday, May 15

Assault reported: In Portola, a caller said her neighbor pushed her because of a truck being broke down in the driveway. The parties were separated.

Fire reported: In the Moonlight Valley area in Indian Valley/Genesee, a caller reported that lightning struck a tree and it was on fire but not spreading. The information was transferred to the USFS.

Another fire reported: North of Green Gulch Ranch in the Frenchman Lake area, a small possible lightning strike fire was reported. The information was transferred to the USFS and Sierra Valley Fire Department was paged. A homeowner was taking a couple of firefighters to the area.

Third fire report: In the Diamond Mountain Road and Lights Creek area, a caller reported a lightning strike across from the copper mine. He said he could see flames. The information was transferred to the USFS.

Citation issued: In Chester, a deputy reported that an individual was cited and charged with having no proof of registration and speeding.

Floating lanterns: On the causeway near Chester, a deputy received a report of people lighting floating lanterns. A deputy spoke to them and they agreed to stop.

Friday, May 14

Suspicious mail situation: In Quincy, a caller reported that someone in an SUV pulled over and was stealing mail. She said she knew the individual. She said a child was in the SUV at the time.

Juvenile trespassed: In Quincy at the high school, a caller reported that a juvenile was asked to stay off the campus multiple times. The caller said the individual defaced property and needed to be trespassed from the school. A sergeant contacted the mother and was asked to tell her son not to return to the school.

Figures smashed: In Greenville, someone at the Indian Valley Community Center reported that someone earlier smashed the ceramic figurines on the patio and dumped them in the garden. Someone also took a rock and smashed the concrete patio. Landscape tools and gravel and bark were also taken.

Thursday, May 13

Assault reported: In Graeagle, a caller reported that two women were arguing and it was turning physical. Both were HBD. A caller said one of the women left in a vehicle. The CHP was notified. A deputy was unable to locate the individual.

Bear versus chickens: In Quincy on Third Street, a caller said a bear broke into her neighbor’s chicken coop and killed the chicken. The RP was given the number for fish and wildlife.

Disturbance reported: In Portola, a caller said a man went into the pharmacy the previous day and made threatening statements. The RP asked to speak to a deputy. The deputy said the RP then said there were no threats, but the individual did create a disturbance.

Structure fire reported: In Chester, a caller reported a possible structure fire. A business was filling with smoke. The information was transferred to SIRC and a deputy responded. The smoke was coming from the backside of the building, according to a second caller. The fire was knocked down and Chester Fire Department handled the rest.

Burglary reported: At Gold Mountain, the theft of a safe and a possible burglary were reported at Nakoma Golf Resort.

Stuck in the woods: Somewhere between Round Valley and Canyon Dam it was reported that a man said he was tucked in the woods. He was unsure where he was but a man showed 26N38 forest service road and Rush Hill Motorway. It was reported that trees were all over the road and that responders needed chainsaws. He said he had a flat tire and was unable to get the spare out of the truck. Search and rescue was called and the information was transferred to the USFS. An officer said the man was back on the roadway and heading to Canyon Dam.

Child ditches school: A caller requested a welfare check on a child. The dad dropped the child off at school and he slipped out the door and left campus. The school video was reviewed. The RP was unable to get a hold of either parent. A deputy located the juvenile who was home. He said he wasn’t feeling well so he went home. Child Protective Services and the district attorney were notified.

Fire reported on railroad tracks: In Greenville, a caller reported a fire on the South Main railroad tracks Someone was trying to put it out, but it kept reigniting. Indian Valley and Crescents Mill fire departments responded. The information was transferred to the USFS. The information was also transferred to Burlington Northern Railroad. They were told their ties were on fire and to stop train traffic.

Falls off a horse: In the Spring Garden area, second hand information came from a caller requesting an ambulance for a woman who fell off her horse. She possibly had a back injury. REMSA was contacted. Plumas District Hospital responded and Long Valley and Greenhorn fire departments were paged. The horses were moved at Greenhorn Ranch so a Careflight could land.

Fire under the bridge: In Quincy, a caller reported that someone was possibly burning something under the bridge at Gansner Park. Quincy Fire Department was paged and the CHP notified. A deputy contacted an individual who was counseled about the use of fire.

Kittens recovered: In Quincy, a caller asked to speak to a deputy about removing a kitten from a trailer. The tenant was evicted and there was no one caring for it. Two other people removed three kittens from the trailer and there might have been a fourth kitten left. One of the people who helped remove the first three said he would get it the following day. The information was transferred to the animal shelter.

Wednesday, May 12

Wrong side of the road: In Quincy, a caller reported that someone in a red pickup was driving on the wrong side of eastbound Highway 70 near Gansner Airport. A driver coming from the opposite direction was almost forced off the roadway. The information was transferred to the CHP.

Neighbor’s dog: In Crescent Mills, a deputy reported that a man said his neighbor’s dog possibly killed his chickens. The information was transferred to animal control.

Staff threatened: In Portola, a caller reported that a man was making threatening statements to the staff. He was asked to wait in the waiting room for his appointment, but he became hostile to the staff. He then left the area. A deputy spoke to the staff and they requested the deputy contact the individual and trespass him from the clinics in Loyalton, Portola and Graeagle. A deputy said he was trespassed from all three locations with the exception of the emergency room.

Man on the sidewalk: In Quincy, a caller said that a man was lying in front of a business on the sidewalk. A woman stopped and talked to him and he said he wasn’t feeling well. A deputy contacted the man who said he was trying to catch a bus out of town. He declined medical assistance. Tuesday, May 11

Children unsupervised: In Quincy, a caller requested a welfare check on two young children who were at her house playing. The caller said the children’s parents weren’t watching them. Child Protective Services received a call concerning them and responded. The two children were walking down the street by themselves. The RP said they left her house. The grandmother came and got them. A deputy said they were out riding their bikes and the grandmother was looking for them. They were found. The grandmother and the two children were counseled.

Vaping pens at school: In Greenville, it was reported that some students were caught with vaping pens at school. A deputy was requested. The juveniles were counseled.

Suspicious situation reported: In Greenville, a caller reported that a man kept going back to her property and yelling at her workers. The suspect was armed on a previous day. A deputy contacted the RP who was to call if the individual returned.

Vandalism reported: In Portola, a caller reported her boyfriend vandalized her home and the landlord wanted a report filed. A deputy contacted the RP and learned that vandalism didn’t occur, that it was on going domestic issues with the husband.

Shop vandalized: In Quincy, a caller reported she gave a renter keys to the shop and the individual vandalized it. A deputy said that no vandalism occurred that it was really a civil issue over a damaged door.

Burn pile issues: In Clio, a caller reported seeing a burn pile that was unattended. Graeagle and Plumas Eureka fire departments were notified. The fire was extinguished. The homeowner didn’t have a burn permit and the piles were too large.

Juvenile pulls a hatchet: In Chester at the park, a caller reported that two juveniles were fighting and one pulled a hatchet on the other. The RP had the hatchet and knew them.

Assault reported: In Quincy, the manager at a motel said that a man was violating the rules. When he asked him to leave he pushed him and he fell. The parties were separated. A woman called to say the situation was resolved. A deputy contacted the RP who didn’t want to press charges. The people were removed from the motel and proper temporary restraining orders were provided.

Monday, May 10

Busy bear: In Quincy on Redberg, a caller reported that a bear was knocking over his trashcan. It wasn’t aggressive. The RP was given a number to call fish and wildlife.

Vehicle vandalized: In Portola, a caller reported that an RV in a parking lot was vandalized.

Student misbehaving: In Quincy, a teacher at the community school asked to speak to a deputy. A student was throwing milk cartons over a fence hitting a car.

Hit and run in ER: In Quincy, an employee at the hospital reported they have a patient in the emergency room that was the victim of a hit and run. The information was the victim of a hit and run. Where the incident happened was not stated. The information was transferred to the CHP.