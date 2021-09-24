Sheriff’s Blotter: Sept. 21 to 23

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The following is a summary of activity from Sept. 21-23, 2021

9/23/21

Point taken

10:25 a.m. Chester. A caller reports one of their customers called in very upset about not receiving a refund yet and threatened to kill himself. The caller requests someone attempt to contact the subject for a welfare check. 11:02 a.m. A deputy spoke with the victim who is not suicidal, was just upset about his refund and was trying to prove a point.

Thinking green

10:28 a.m. Chester. A caller requests to speak to a deputy about a mold issue and she is concerned about it being released to the public. The caller was provided the number to Environmental Health.

Draggin’ a line

11:52 a.m. Quincy. A caller reports a loader, heading east on Main Street, has a blade that is dragging and it’s throwing sparks all over the road. The info was transferred to CHP. Noon: A deputy contacted the operator who was unaware that they were dragging a bucket. Damage was done to the roadway and the deputy notified a Caltrans supervisor.

Doggone it

12:47 p.m. Quincy. A caller reports his dog was rehomed by someone who was fostering his dog while he moved. The dog is now at Shady Pines in an unknown space number. The information was faxed to Animal Control.

Barbie did it

1:04 p.m. Lake Almanor. A caller reports a grey Cadillac Escalade hit-and-run into a guardrail. The driver was a blonde, white female.

Not fast enough

2:33 p.m. Portola. A caller requests contact with a tenant that may be a victim of elder abuse. 2:52 p.m. A deputy spoke with social services who is working with the victim to provide services, however he is unhappy with how it is going. The deputy will attempt to go speak with the victim.

Unlikely driver

2:38 p.m. Quincy. A caller reports a dog in a red jeep Cherokee with Nevada plates in Quincy Family Medicine parking lot, expressing concern for the dog’s safety. Info was faxed to Animal Control. 3:05 p.m. Animal Control advised the subject was gone upon arrival.

Disaster avoided

9:45 p.m. Loyalton. A subject was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

9/22/2021

Homebound entrepreneur

3:25 a.m. Portola. A caller advises her brother is selling drugs and growing marijuana “in the mountains.” The caller wants to stay anonymous. 10:36 a.m. A deputy advised the info is on file. The subject suffers from a medical condition and is unable to leave his home.

Lost and found

9:54 a.m. Crescent Mills. A caller reports she has a missing 2-year-old for about ten minutes. The victim is her grandchild. The child was in the front yard and now she can’t locate her. While on the line, the caller found the child. No further assistance is needed.

Hot line

1:23 p.m. Chester. A Frontier phone line is down across the road at Hwy. 36 at the Caltrans yard. 1:31 p.m. A deputy was able to remove the road hazard and passed the information on to Frontier.

It’s a mystery

2:47 p.m. Delleker. A caller reports a male subject walked on to their porch, rang the doorbell, and walked away and then was loitering in the area. 6:48 p.m. A deputy reported suspicious circumstances only and looked around the area for the subject but unable to locate. 6:51 p.m. The deputy reported a suspicious male subject in a construction outfit with several backpacks was seen by residents. The subject got into a brown 2003 GMC Sierra. The deputy was unable to make contact at the subject’s address. He also has the video footage of the subject ringing the doorbell in his email.

Open door policy

7:04 p.m. Quincy. A caller reports a door open to an upstairs residence for the last two weeks. The caller believes someone was living there but has sine moved. 9:24 p.m. A sergeant reports the residence is vacant and can’t get to the second floor.

Hit a bear

9:19 p.m. Quincy. A caller reports that someone hit a bear and it is still possibly alive. The caller requests a deputy come dispatch it. The caller reported the bear is under the bridge near the neighbor’s driveway. 9:51 p.m. Fish and Wildlife advised they will recontact if they don’t have a unit. 10:39 p.m. The bear was located, and it was confirmed it is dead, and not in the roadway.

It’s a family affair

10:16 p.m. Quincy. A caller reports that she was in a verbal argument with her husband. The caller said the subject is intoxicated and being aggressive towards her and her children. The subject left eastbound in a described vehicle. No weapons were reported. The info was given to CHP for a drunk driver. 10:21 p.m. A deputy contacted the caller who said the 5-year-old son is in the vehicle with the subject. 10:23 p.m. A sergeant reported the vehicle has been located and the vehicle is blacked out at the moment. 10:27 p.m. A deputy reported a verbal argument only. 10:32 p.m. A deputy reported a verbal argument only, no crime. The caller cannot confirm how much the subject has had to drink. The subject is not answering the door.

9/21/2021

Proceed with caution

8:39 a.m. Greenville. A caller reports a vehicle accident on Hwy. 89 just north of Willow Way. There are unknown injuries; the vehicle is off the road 5 feet. 8:46 a.m. A second caller reported the same vehicle accident. There is a paramedic on the scene. A male is out of the vehicle and on the ground complaining of hip pain. He is stable per the medic. The subject will be transported to Gansner for airlift.

Priority project

8:48 a.m. Portola. A caller reports a small dog chained to a tree for several days. The chain is very “small” and he is concerned the dog is not being cared for. 10:36 a.m. A deputy contacted the owner. The dog broke the runner-line and he will reinstall a new one.

Proof positive

9:28 a.m. Portola. A caller requests to speak to a deputy regarding a temporary restraining order violation. She has a video of the subject standing near the fire hydrant by her window and walking around her car this morning. 12:45 p.m. A deputy advised info on file only.

Distant dispute

9:38 a.m. Portola. A caller reports his wife is missing after an argument 3 days ago. He last saw her at a homeless camp in the bushes behind the Vets Hall. She was with a known and named male who has a swastika tattoo. After the caller walked away, he heard a gun shot but did not go back. 10:08 a.m. A deputy advises he contacted a person local to the area who said the female subject has not ever been there and no male subject with a swastika is living by the river. 12:27 p.m. A deputy contacted the female subject who is voluntarily living by the river and is ok.

Checkbook not balancing

10:27 a.m. Greenville. A caller reports fraudulent checks written on her account, a $3,000 loss at this time.

Why is the chicken across the road?

3:36 p.m. Crescent Mills. A caller reports a neighbor depute regarding property lines. The caller said the neighbor is cutting down trees and put up a building on the other side of the property line. 5:26 p.m. A deputy reports a verbal argument only regarding a chicken coop that was built.

Rough on the paint job

4:00 p.m. Sierraville. A caller reports vehicle rollover 5 miles south of Sierraville on Hwy. 89.