Sheriff’s Blotter: Sept. 8 to 14

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Mari Erin Roth. No names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The following is a summary of the week’s activity from Sept. 8 to Sept. 14

Sept. 8

I hear a Harley

Advertisement

1:42 a.m. Beckwourth. A caller reports she can hear a Harley around the park and believes it is a named subject but cannot see him and she thinks he is hiding. Caller claims she does not feel safe and would like a patrol check. 3:47 a.m. Deputy advised several patrol checks-nothing suspicious.

Who moved my “cheese”?

2:49 a.m. Quincy. A caller reports a white truck with two males loading items into a vehicle. One of them has a gun, one is possibly known. The property owner is attempting to get the subjects to leave. 4:16 a.m. the deputy advised negative crime, verbal argument only over property.

Keeping watch

5:39 a.m. Five miles south of Quincy. A caller reports a small spot fire on the north side of Hwy. 70 between the trailer park and Paxton, size of a large campfire. 5:54 a.m. A second report of same fire.

Shopping spree

Advertisement

8:03 a.m. Greenville. A caller reports a named subject took her clothing from a box; it’s an ongoing problem with her stealing from her. Caller wants her black pants back, not sure about pressing charges. 9:35 a.m. Deputy advises accusations unfounded. Subject has not been in Greenville for a while. Items not missing.

“X” marks the spot

9:32 a.m. Beckwourth. A caller reports last night an unknown someone held his injured cow down and wrote on the cow with a marker. No permanent damage. Report required on file and extra patrol checks. Neighbors will call if something is seen (when happening). 9:55 a.m. Subject called back to say it was a prank with his son-in-law. No further action needed.

Two arrested in Delleker

11:30 a.m. A male subject was arrested on charges of possession, and possession of a controlled substance. A female subject was arrested on charges of drug paraphernalia, and drug possession.

Advertisement

Drunk driving in Meadow Valley

4:42 p.m. A female subject was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence on Old Big Creek Road.

Brothers

7:09 p.m. Chester. A caller reports his brother is at his residence causing a disturbance. 7:21 p.m. Caller recontacted and advises the subject has an axe and is destroying property. The parties are separated but subject will not leave. 8:30 p.m. Deputy advised contact with both parties. One subject took keys and the other will look for them in the daylight and will call back if they are not located. 10:25 p.m. Caller recontacted and advises the brother walked by his door and threatened him again, unknown weapons. 10:32 p.m. Deputy advised caller would like info on file that his brother “Banged on his door and said he was going to (beat him up).” Nothing further.

Not a fire dancer

8:05 p.m. Quincy. A caller reports that someone is playing with a flare in the road. 8:11 p.m. Sergeant reports subject was playing with LED light balls.

Advertisement

Rubber donuts

10:30 p.m. Graeagle. A caller reports two vehicles that were doing donuts and burnouts behind the Post Office and Fire House. The vehicles left northbound Hwy 89 possibly heading to Hwy 70. Subject vehicles were an older Ford pickup, dark in color and a Saturn sedan.

Sept. 10

DUI arrest on Lawrence

3:01 a.m. Quincy. A male subject was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with an excessive blood alcohol count (BAC).

Loud lodger

7:55 a.m. Quincy. A caller reports a homeless subject camping across from his business. Caller can hear the subject yelling profanity and requests a deputy to remove the subject from the area. Caller could not provide a description but has had an ongoing issue with a known subject. 9:08 a.m. Deputy reports known subject is not on site, only another person.

Night terrors

10:46 p.m. Graeagle. A caller requests patrol checks at the campground behind the post office throughout the night because he has been told that his sister is going to have someone come out and jump him. The caller wants to speak to a deputy about the issue. 10:55 p.m. The caller recontacted to say he just received info that both subjects are trying to get some people together to come jump the caller and stated the person who told him this also advised a known person has a gun and one of the subjects wants the caller killed. 11:41 p.m. Deputy advised contact with caller. Third hand info and no proof anyone is outside the trailer. Caller still requests patrol checks.

Advertisement

Sept. 11

Puppy training: “Stop bat!”

12:22 p.m. Clio. A caller reported a puppy chewed on a dead bat and is concerned regarding the bat having rabies.

Snack attack

2:07 p.m. Quincy. A caller reports a dog coming to his home and getting in trash. The caller said it is an ongoing issue on East Street. The dog is a medium-sized hound, brown with black patch.

Can’t find my way home

4:13 p.m. Quincy. A caller reports a cow in the roadway on Hwy 70 eastbound near Chandler Rd. A second caller reported the same cow in the roadway.

New gang takes over

4:38 p.m. Greenville. A caller reports a herd of goats loose in the roadway near the intersection of Forgay and First St. There are approximately 30 head.

One man’s party is another man’s disturbance

10 p.m. Quincy. A caller reports a subject is causing a loud disturbance at Evergreen Trailer Park, yelling outside, playing music loudly and attempted to flatten a neighbor’s car tire. No weapons. 10:12 p.m. Deputy advised contact with subject who agreed to keep the peace and turn the music down and return inside the house.

Advertisement

Not a cool cat

10:35 p.m. Loyalton. A caller reports that a blue topless jeep just ran over a cat and is driving all around the town. The caller reports the vehicle is being suspicious.

Sept. 12

Better shop around

10:24 a.m. Quincy. A caller reported a civil issue over the sale of a vehicle. Caller said the subject is harassing her after he attempted to purchase vehicle. Caller said she did not realize she still owed money on the vehicle and now subject is demanding money back that he put into it when vehicle was in his possession. Caller requested contact from a deputy. 11:54 a.m. Deputy advised contact with caller who requested deputy contact with subject and counsel regarding ongoing harassment issue. Deputy contacted the subject who was provided with proper civil procedures and counseled regarding harassment of the caller.

Obedience school dropouts

10:28 a.m. Graeagle. Caller reports two dogs, one husky and one large black dog, jumped over her fence and attacked her cat. Caller said her cat is safe and the dogs are now gone. Caller advised this is an ongoing problem and the dogs have killed multiple cats in the Graeagle area. Owner of the canines lives on Yonkolla, unknown name. A request was placed for Animal Control.

Advertisement

Bank problem

2:30 p.m. Portola. Caller requests info on obtaining a restraining order. The caller would also like a deputy to review video footage of a disturbance of the peace that occurred last night at the Bank Club. 3:11 p.m. A deputy contacted the caller and will be investigating a possible vandalism pending video footage from the caller.

Biting the hand that feeds

5:10 p.m. Quincy. Plumas District Hospital reports a dog bite victim. The bite occurred the day before. The dog is owned by the victim.

Less than a happy hour

5:44 p.m. Portola. A woman was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

Too soon?

8:29 p.m. Quincy. A caller reports flames at a residence across the street on Claremont. Quincy Fire was paged. 8:39 Deputy on scene advises the fire is controlled BBQ/fire pit. All incoming units can cancel. 8:46 p.m. Deputy contacted the resident who has a small five in a firepit and agreed to put it out.

Advertisement

Night flyer

9:34 p.m. Greenville. A caller reports suspicious drone flying in the area above his home. Requests a deputy come check out the area. 9:46 p.m. A deputy came to the area. 9:51 p.m. Contacted Dixie Fire East who advised they were flying a couple of days ago, but nothing planed for tonight. 11:17 p.m. Deputy contacted a pair of men with TV company filming with a drone and have valid license to fly drone.

Suspicion

10:45 p.m. Quincy. A caller reports that his ex-girlfriend is being held hostage somewhere in the USA. Caller does not know where the victim is and stated that subject allowed the victim to call and talk to the caller. The caller stated that the victim is in a room without windows. The subject is unknown, the victim is unknown. 9/13/21 1:01 a.m. A deputy contacted the caller who reported suspicious circumstances. The caller was concerned for a named individual regarding a two-hour phone conversation. The caller does not know where she is. He does not have a way to contact her and has no knowledge of a crime occurring. The caller was unable to provide specifics; an Army Staff Sergeant was contacted and notified. The caller will recontact with any further specific info. Caller advised the named individual may be in Romania. The deputy advised the caller to contact the FBI for possible international assistance.

Advertisement

Sept. 13

Trying to cope

3:48 a.m. Graeagle. A 911 call was transferred from CHP, unsure what the caller is reporting. She is extremely intoxicated and upset about the fire but very difficult to understand. Currently at Mill Pond and advised she is going to go to sleep. The caller did not know her cell phone number. 3:59 a.m. CHP contacted for more info, they also said caller was extremely hard to understand and only had a burner phone. The caller did not have an emergency.

Planning commission

12:40 p.m. Greenville. Caller reports a known female subject is harassing him. The caller reports the two got into a dispute over the phone regarding rebuilding homes in Greenville. The caller is calling from Oregon.

Good intentions

4:32 p.m. Quincy. Caller reports tenants are allowing evacuees to stay on the property without landlord permission. The caller requested to speak to a deputy for proper civil procedures. The caller stated he is not the owner of the residence. Caller stated the owner is elderly. 5:47 p.m. Deputy advised of civil procedures provided to caller and spouse. Neither have any authority over the property. The deputy advised both parties to have the landlord contact the subject directly.

Advertisement

No publicity please

5:03 p.m. Greenville. A caller reported a known subject trespassing on her property. The caller advised the subject trespassed Aug. 5 and took video of her property without her permission and uploaded it to social media account. 7:32 p.m. A deputy advised that the known subject-an AssociatedPress reporter-took video of the caller’s burned home and posted it on social media. The deputy advised the subject that the caller would like to press trespass charges. The deputy advised no violation, and provided info on civil procedures. The caller will recontact if she obtains more information.

IQ test

8:49 p.m. Chester. A caller reports fireworks being set off at Chester Park near the bandstand area.

Sept. 14

Lost and found

9:37 a.m. Portola. Caller reported to CHP his vehicle was stolen. The caller is at Tangles now. The vehicle has a temporary sticker in the window-was seen being driven at Sierra & Gulling two days ago. Keys were in the vehicle. 9:58 a.m. The car was picked up by his father at the deputy’s request. Caller will contact his father. Caller recontacted to advise he doesn’t have his dad’s phone number and wants the deputy to know he is going home.

Advertisement

Cat killer

9:40 a.m. Graeagle. A caller requested to speak to a deputy regarding an ongoing problem with a neighbor’s dog that has killed cats. The caller wants to know his rights to defend himself if he feels threatened by the dog. 10:01 a.m. The deputy relayed the info to the caller.

Need a refill

4:28 p.m. Portola. A caller reports theft of meds from her purse in the break room. Unknown who did it and she just needs it documented for the pharmacy to refill. A deputy advised of the civil procedures.

Separation anxiety

4:49 p.m. Quincy. A caller reported receiving a call from a friend advising her ex-boyfriend is at her home causing a disturbance, possibly getting physical. The caller could only hear arguing in the background of phone convo and knows subject should not be at the home. Subject is possibly trying to take the baby from the home after losing custody in court today. 5:03 p.m. A sergeant contacted involved parties who were in a verbal argument only, over child custody. Parties separated and agreed to keep the peace.

Advertisement

Rough day

7:16 p.m. Chester. A caller reports her son just got beat up at the park, unknown injuries. Mom is transporting son to Seneca hospital. The location and destination of the accused was relayed to CHP who intercepted the juvenile until a deputy could arrive. 10:51 p.m. A deputy advised the juvenile was cited for assault and battery.