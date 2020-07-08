Shirley Marie Long passed away in the early morning of April 14, 2020 at Seneca Healthcare District in Chester, California where she was residing. Her daughter Laurel Paschal was by her side.

Shirley was born in Loma Linda, California April 20,1922 to Charles Sidney (Sid) Kenney and Icle Margarete (Buehler) Kenney. She was the eldest of two daughters.

Shirley graduated from Redlands High School, class of 1940. After graduation and during WWII she went to work for the Department of Defense, Army Quarter Master Corps.

At a US0 dance in southern California, she met her future husband and love of her life staff sergeant Howard Long from Greenville, California. In 1943 they were married in Las Vegas, Nevada. To this union there were five daughters and two sons.

Shirley went on to work for Plumas County and later retired from the U.S. Forest Service, Almanor

Ranger District, in Chester.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband Howard L. Long of Greenville; her sister, Irene Cook, of Noti, Oregon; grandson Montana Fitzpatrick, of Greenville and two sons in law, Joe Murphy, of Quincy, California’ and Virgil Simon, of Susanville, California.

Shirley is survived by daughters Ann Simon, of Susanville, Dorothy (Bernie) Busic, of Ukiah, California, Peggy (John), McPherson, of Sacramento, California, Laurel (Lyle) Paschal, of Chilcoot, California, and Karen (David) Mullin of Marysville, California; sons David (Denise) Long, of Greenville, California, Tim (Diane) Long, of Citrus Heights; 20 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews too numerous to mention.

Services will be held in the Greenville Southern Baptist Church, 241 Wolf Creek Road, Greenville, at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1.