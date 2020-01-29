Show ‘n tell at Piecemakers

HAPPY NEW YEARS from the Chester Piecemakers Quilt Guild! We started 2020 with our regular monthly meeting Jan. 13.

Our Winter President Mimi Rose was off on a cruise, so Vice President Terry Aaroe conducted the meeting. After the business meeting and the ever-popular Show ‘n Tell, guild members shared their favorite notions.

We all picked up some very good ideas of items we might want to acquire. Quilters can never have too many tools!

The next day Terry taught us how to make a very nice 11-inch x 16-inch zippered project bag that has a clear vinyl or mesh fabric window and an attached handle. These extra handy bags will be great for keeping all the project items ready to go.

Our next meeting will be Monday, Feb. 10, at 1 p.m., at the Almanor Recreation Center and the following day (Feb. 11) at Sierra Meadows Community Room, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Terry (again) will be sharing another bag pattern. This is an upright fabric bag that can be used to hold gifts, wine bottles, or even knitting supplies. If anyone would like to join us for any of our classes or workshops, please call the phone numbers at the end of this article. There will be supply lists of items you need to bring.

Don’t forget that we always have Sew Days each Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Sierra Meadows Community Room. Bring your sewing machine and quilting supplies, knitting, crocheting, cross-stitching, embroidery, or any type of project you are working on. We have an adjustable height cutting table, ironing board and iron, cutting mat and rulers — you name it!

The room is large with good lighting. You need to come to check it out!

Over the next few months we will be having some great classes. Just to name a few — spider web quilts, modern scrap quilts and fabric marbling.

Always remember that everyone is invited to our meetings, workshops and classes. We always meet at 1 p.m. the second Monday of each month at the Almanor Recreation Center.

If you would like further information, please contact our Winter President Mimi Rose at 591-3340 or Jean Martin at 249-6203.