Sierra County offers vaccine appointments to its residents 18 and older

Sierra County announced that it is now opening up vaccine distribution to all county residents 18 and older — but the supply is limited. Interested individuals must sign up by March 9. This is for Sierra County residents only. Go here for more information.

Thus far the county has administered 1,452 doses of the vaccine, including 496 second doses. Sierra County has a population of roughly 3,040 residents so nearly 50 percent of its residents have had a least one dose of the vaccine.

The county is now administering vaccine to the following groups:

Phase 1A – Tiers 1, 2, 3 All identified EMS/Paramedics, Skilled Nursing Facility Staff and Residents, Health Care Providers & Clinicians with face to face appointments, HHS/Community Health Field Staff with public face to face appointments, In Home Supportive Services Providers, and Dentists working in Sierra County.

Phase 1B – Tier 1 Using Closed PODs (Points of Dispensing) by appointment only for those at risk of exposure at work in the following sectors: education, childcare, emergency services, and food and agriculture. Over 65 years of age.

All residents 18 years or older regardless of medical conditions.