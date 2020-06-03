Sierra Pacific Foundation grants $618,000 in scholarships

The Sierra Pacific Foundation is awarding over $618,000 in scholarships to 200 students as they attend colleges, universities and trade schools during the 2020-2021 school year, including seven local students.

“It is both an honor and a privilege for our family to continue to offer this ongoing support during these challenging times,” said Carolyn Emmerson Dietz, Foundation president. “COVID-19 may have changed the way we do things, but we remain committed to helping tomorrow’s leaders. As we help these outstanding young people pursue their dreams, we are investing in the future and in the generations to come.”

The Sierra Pacific Foundation grants scholarships to qualified, dependent children of Sierra Pacific Industries’ employees. Recipients are eligible for the scholarship for four years, with some granted a fifth year based on their school and finalizing their undergraduate degree or trade school program.

The Sierra Pacific Foundation is the philanthropic organization founded by the Emmerson family in 1979. Over those years, it has donated over $8.3 million dollars in scholarships. In addition to scholarships, the Foundation contributes to youth activities and other organizations in the communities where Sierra Pacific Industries operates. In 2019, the Foundation contributed $1.9 million to organizations in our local communities.