Sierra Valley Little League announces signups; Plumas awaiting guidance

This is the time of the year when registration begins for Little League and while Sierra Valley announced its dates, Plumas County teams are awaiting guidance from the Public Health Department. When it comes to activities, what is allowed is driven by the state’s tier system. As of now, Plumas remains in the most restrictive purple tier and Sierra is in the less restrictive, orange tier. The red tier is between purple and orange.

Quincy Little League is holding a board meeting Monday, Feb. 15, and is hopeful organizers will have more guidance by then and will share information as it becomes available.

Following is the information for Sierra Valley Little League 2021 registration:

Signups are Feb. 16, Calpine CIA Building; Feb. 17, Sierraville Firehouse; Feb. 18, Sierra Brooks Lodge, Loyalton; Feb. 19, Chilcoot Firehouse, 5:30-7 p.m. at each location.

Parents or guardians must bring the participant’s birth certificate and three documents verifying residency OR one document supporting school enrollment. Masks and social distancing are required.

Fees: $50 for baseball/softball; $40 for Tee Ball. Family Pricing: $5 discount for multiple children. Additional $15 for late registration.

Divisions/Ages: Tee Ball (Baseball and Softball): 4-7 years. Minors (Baseball and Softball): 5-11 years. Majors (Baseball and Softball): 9-12 years. Intermediate (50/70): 12-13 years. Junior League (Baseball and Softball): 12-14 years. Senior League (Baseball and Softball): 12-16 years. Challenger Division: 4-18 years. Senior League Challenger Division: 15 and older