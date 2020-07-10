Sign up for a forest stewardship workshop

The University of California Cooperative Extension will be hosting a forest stewardship workshop for small non-industrial private forest landowners who are interested in harvesting timber and/or managing their forestland. The goal of the workshop is to educate landowners about forest stewardship, guide them through the process of developing a California Cooperative Forest Management Plan, and connect them with local professional foresters and resources to better manage their lands. Details and registration can be found here: http://ucanr.edu/forestryworkshops/September 2020 Forest Stewardship Workshop PLUMAS_ Flyer

